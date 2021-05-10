Hoag Physician Named President of the American College of Cardiology

Share this:

Dipti Itchhaporia, M.D., F.A.C.C., F.A.H.A, F.E.S.C., the Eric & Sheila Samson Endowed Chair in Cardiovascular Health and director of Disease Management for the Jeffrey M. Carlton Heart & Vascular Institute at Hoag Hospital, has been appointed as the American College of Cardiology (ACC) President for 2021- 2022.

During her one-year presidency, Dr. Itchhaporia will lead the more than 54,000-member global organization in its mission to transform cardiovascular care and improve heart health, with a special focus on digital transformation and furthering health equity in cardiology.

“I’m looking forward to connecting the cardiovascular community over the next year, as we emerge from a mostly virtual world, to make strides in our strategic priorites and improve heart health for our patients and communities,” said Dr. Itchhaporia.

The ACC is the leading medical society governing the practice of cardiology that is the professional home for the entire cardiovascular care team with a sustained mission to transform cardiovascular care and improve heart health for all.

As incoming President, Dr. Itchhaporia has further distinguished herself and Hoag as a leader and innovator in the field of cardiology. She has served most recently as the vice president of the ACC, as has also been the past president of the California Chapter of the ACC, past president of the Orange County affiliate of the American Heart Association (AHA) and past board member of AHA’s Western Affiliate Board. Dr. Itchhaporia will be the fifth female president in ACC’s 71-year history.

“It’s an honor to congratulate Dr. Itchhaporia for her well-deserved role as the new ACC president,” said Robert T. Braithwaite, president and CEO of Hoag. “This position is considered one of the highest honors in the cardiology profession, and we are proud to have a respected leader such as Dr. Itchhaporia providing care to our community here in Orange County.”

The Jeffrey M. Carlton Heart & Vascular Institute at Hoag is one of the preeminent cardiovascular centers on the West Coast. Hoag has also been named one of the 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals in the nation by IBM Watson Health and is a designated Cardiovascular Receiving Center (CVRC) by the Orange County Emergency Medical Services in both Newport Beach and Irvine.

To learn more, visit www.hoag.org/specialties-services/heart-vascular.