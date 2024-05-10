Hoag Receives $15 Million Gift from Philanthropists Julia and George Argyros

Share this:

At the annual Hoag Hospital Nurse of the Year celebration to honor Sarah Turecek as Nurse of the Year, a $15 million gift from philanthropists Julia and George Argyros of Newport Beach was announced that will further enhance Hoag’s nationally renowned nursing services and support the Julia Argyros Center for Nursing Excellence, which funds continuing education for nurses.

The generous gift brings the Argyros family’s cumulative giving to Hoag to over $32 million, which has provided thousands of scholarships to Hoag nurses.

“The support of Hoag’s renowned nursing program reflects the Argyros family’s passion and respect for the critical role nurses play in Hoag’s quality and culture of compassionate care,” said Robert Braithwaite, Hoag President and CEO. “We are beyond grateful for Julia, George, Lisa and Stephanie’s generosity. This gift will empower nurses to continue achieving their educational goals, take on advanced clinical roles in patient care, broaden their skillsets, mentor new Hoag nurses, and enhance patient care, which is the heart of what we do.”

This latest gift by the Argyros family builds upon their ongoing generous philanthropy directed to Hoag’s nursing. In 2016, Hoag established the Julia Argyros Center for Nursing Excellence in recognition of the family’s dedication.

“It is an honor to be able to support Hoag nurses, help them realize their dreams of higher education, and support their continual efforts to provide wonderful care to our community,” said Lisa Argyros, daughter of Julia and George, who serves on the Hoag Hospital Foundation Board of Directors.

Her sister and fellow philanthropist Stephanie Argyros has also continued her parents’ commitment, saying: “When we think of Hoag, we think of the many compassionate and talented nurses who make up its exceptional nursing program and how vital that is for the health and wellbeing of so many people.”

Thanks to philanthropic investments, 88 percent of Hoag nurses hold their Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degrees or higher, and many have gone on to receive advanced degrees, including their Master of Science in Nursing.

This commitment to nursing excellence has helped Hoag retain the prestigious Magnet recognition since 2005. Awarded by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, the designation is the highest honor an organization can receive for professional nursing practice. Since the 1980s, the Argyros family has given tens of millions of dollars to Hoag to advance care in numerous areas, including cancer, diabetes, nursing, and heart and vascular. This latest gift will continue the Argyros family’s legacy of advancing health care excellence.

The gift was announced at Hoag’s annual Nurses’ Day celebration in Newport Beach that recognized Sarah Turecek, MSN, RN, PCCN as 2024 Nurse of the Year. Sarah is a Sub-ICU nurse on Hoag’s 10 West floor serving high acuity patients.

Nominated for her patient-centered approach, clinical expertise and compassionate care, Sarah was selected for Nurse of the Year for going above and beyond the call of duty. Sarah holds herself and her peers to the highest standards of evidence-based practice while delivering exceptional patient care.

For more information on Hoag Nursing, visit www.hoag.org/about-hoag/nursing.

Thanks in large part to philanthropy, Hoag has become one of the nation’s finest health care systems, serving a diverse and growing population. The Hoag Hospital Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Hoag, is an integral partner in Hoag’s vision to become a trusted and nationally recognized health care leader. Through the generosity of Hoag’s dedicated donors, the Hoag Hospital Foundation’s Boldly Hoag campaign is supporting the expansion of Hoag, starting on the Irvine campus. Scheduled to be complete in 2026, the new Sun Family Campus will provide increased access to specialized services for cancer, digestive health, and women’s health for communities throughout South Orange County.

For more information, visit www.boldlyhoag.org or www.hoaghospitalfoundation.org.