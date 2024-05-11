Margaritas for Mother’s Day at Wahoo’s

Share this:

If you are out and about on Mother’s Day, drop in to a Wahoo’s Fish Taco restaurant, including the one in Fashion Island. Wahoo’s is offering a great deal on their tasty Margaritas.

Guests can buy one margarita and receive a second margarita half off with any purchase. Margarita flavors vary by location, but can include a Classic Margarita, Skinny Margarita, Strawberry Margarita, Spicy Mango Margarita, Guavarita and other flavors.

And guess what pairs with a margarita? Fish tacos. Wahoo’s has several fish tacos on the menu, plus shrimp tacos and various bowls where you choose your protein.

Wahoo’s has also launched two Plate Specials at participating restaurants. Available for a limited time, guests can order a One or Two Taco Plate Special featuring their taco of choice, rice, beans and salsa, along with a small side of chips and a regular drink. The new combo plates begin at $13.

Wahoo’s celebrated its 35th anniversary last year and is refreshing the look at its restaurants with a more refined yet still fun ambiance. They also have a new tag line: Living the Wahoo’s Way.

For more information, including a list of locations, visit www.wahoos.com.