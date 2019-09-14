Hoag Summer Fest Raises $225K for Foundation

Share this:

One of the tastiest charity events of the year was held on July 18 at Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort: The 32nd Annual Hoag Summer Fest, presented by Hoag Hospital Foundation and its 552 Club.

More than 1,500 guests enjoyed live music and tastings from 40 restaurants, most from Newport Beach, Hoag officials explained in a July 25 press release.

The event was a sellout and raised more than $225,000 for Hoag, according to officials, with help from this year’s event Chairs Cheryl and Mark Hardtke.

“We offer our heartfelt thanks to Cheryl and Mark for supporting this important event in their roles as the Chairs,” Hoag Hospital Foundation President Dr. Flynn Andrizzi said in a prepared statement. “We are also extremely grateful to all of our food and beverage partners, event underwriters and volunteers. Thanks to them, this event continues to provide a wonderful experience for our guests, year after year, while raising funds for Hoag.”

Hoag Summer Fest restaurant partners, many of whom have been loyal participants for decades, officials noted in the press release, and are vital to the success of the Hoag Summer Classic.

Among the many local restaurants serving signature tastes at the event: A Restaurant, Andrei’s Conscious Cuisine & Cocktails, Back Bay Bistro, Bayside Restaurant, Bear Flag Fish Co., Bluewater Grill, Burger Boss, CdM Restaurant, Coastal Catering, El Cholo Corona del Mar, Fig & Olive, Fresh Brothers, Ho Sum Bistro, Hoag Hospital Mary & Dick Allen Diabetes Center Mobile Kitchen, Louie’s by the Bay, Maggiano’s at South Coast Plaza, Mayor’s Table, Muldoon’s Irish Pub, Newport Beach Firefighters, Olea Restaurant & Bar, Rusty Pelican, Sabatino’s, The Bungalow Restaurant, The Cannery Seafood of the Pacific, Toast Kitchen & Bakery, Turnip Rose Catering, W Cafe & Restaurant and Zotovich Vineyards & Winery.

In addition to the food and beverages, guests had the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win gift packages from restaurants and local vendors. The grand prize was a one-year lease of a new 2019 BMW 330i courtesy of Sterling BMW of Newport Beach.

Hoag Hospital Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian, is an integral partner in Hoag’s vision to become a nationally recognized health care leader, officials concluded in the statement.

(left to right) Michael Ricks, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Hoag; Dr. Allyson Brooks, the Ginny Ueberroth executive medical director endowed chair and chief quality officer, Hoag Women’s Health Institute; Andrew Brooks; Scott Ropp, vice president and chief financial officer; Dr. Michael Brant-Zawadzki, executive medical director of the Neurosciences Institute.

— Photo courtesy of Hoag ©