Residents Learn Disaster Preparedness, Eco Practices at Expos

By
Jim Collins
-
0
44
Share this:
Community Emergency Response Team volunteer Evalie “Evie” DuMars teaches young Corona del Mar resident Marco McCarter about proper CPR methods during the Sept. 7 Preparedness Expo at the Civic Center.
— Photo by Jim Collins

Residents gathered on the Civic Green last weekend to learn about disaster preparedness and eco-friendly practices.

The Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce and Fire Department co-hosted the Green on the Green and 11th annual Disaster Preparedness expos on Sept. 7 at the Newport Beach Civic Center.

On the emergency preparedness side, attendees learned how to prepare their family for an unexpected disaster, details about the Community Emergency Response Team, build a disaster supply kit, and hands-on CPR instruction.

Those interested in environmental sustainability discovered local businesses and organizations showcasing green practices, innovation, products, and education. There was also be free electronic waste recycling and document shredding, a petting zoo, and new electric vehicles on display.

For more information, call (949) 729-4400 or visit newportbeach.com.

A Community Emergency Response Team volunteer talks to residents as they browse the Newport Beach Fire Department booth at the Preparedness Expo on Sept. 7.
— Photo by Jim Collins
Chamber of Commerce President Steve Rosansky (right) cooks burgers at the event as CERT volunteer Steve Livingston (middle) and Chamber COO Jeff Parker wait to be served.
— Photo by Jim Collins
The Mobile Zoo of Southern California at the joint expos event.
— Photo by Jim Collins
Visitors check out the booths at the Preparedness Expo on Sept. 7.
— Photo by Jim Collins
Visitors check out the booths at the Preparedness Expo on Sept. 7.
— Photo by Jim Collins
Share this:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR