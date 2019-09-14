Residents Learn Disaster Preparedness, Eco Practices at Expos

Share this:

Residents gathered on the Civic Green last weekend to learn about disaster preparedness and eco-friendly practices.

The Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce and Fire Department co-hosted the Green on the Green and 11th annual Disaster Preparedness expos on Sept. 7 at the Newport Beach Civic Center.

On the emergency preparedness side, attendees learned how to prepare their family for an unexpected disaster, details about the Community Emergency Response Team, build a disaster supply kit, and hands-on CPR instruction.

Those interested in environmental sustainability discovered local businesses and organizations showcasing green practices, innovation, products, and education. There was also be free electronic waste recycling and document shredding, a petting zoo, and new electric vehicles on display.

For more information, call (949) 729-4400 or visit newportbeach.com.