Home Aid OC Diaper Drive Gets 32,000 Diapers from Newport Beach Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Share this:

On Friday, June 11, a truck from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints humanitarian department, under the request of Daniel M. Livingston, President of the Newport Beach California Stake of the church, will deliver 32,420 diapers valued at $4,100 to support the Home Aid Orange County Diaper Drive, which concludes its month-long Diaper Drive that day.

The goal of Home Aid OC’s Diaper Drive is to collect One Million Diapers and wipes for families experiencing homelessness or on the verge. The pandemic has exacerbated the need for diapers and personal essential items among vulnerable populations.

Diapers will be delivered to Social Services agencies to distribute the diapers to those in need. The donation is part of the Church’s ongoing humanitarian efforts to help those in the local area.

“As members of the Church of Jesus Christ we are grateful to join with other religious organizations and individuals in Orange County to support this drive,” said President Livingston. “We know there are many in our area who are struggling, and sincerely hope this donation will be of help to those in need. We thank our brothers and sisters in our interfaith community for also supporting this effort.”

For more information on the Diaper Drive, visit http://www.homeaidoc.org/events/2021-essentials-diaper-drive.

For information on the church’s ongoing humanitarian efforts, visit https://newsroom.churchofjesuschrist.org/article/orange-county-food-donations-covid-19.