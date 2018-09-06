Charity Spotlight: Honorees Announced for National Philanthropy Day

Share this:

Orange County’s top philanthropists, business leaders and individuals will be honored at the 33rd annual National Philanthropy Day Awards Luncheon on Thursday, Nov. 15 at the City National Grove of Anaheim.

Produced by the Orange County Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals, National Philanthropy Day has become the most prominent philanthropic recognition event in Orange County, with more than 1,000 honorees since its inception in 1986.

This year, five of the nine honorees are from Newport Beach and Laguna beach.

LEGACY AWARD: Ueberroth Family Foundation, Corona del Mar.

The Peter and Ginny Ueberroth Family Foundation, founded in 1984, partners with more than 70 local nonprofits in the areas of at-risk youth, education, health and human services and, in doing so, has invested more than $40 million in Orange County.

OUTSTANDING PHILANTHROPIC GROUP: Orange County Bar Association Charitable Fund, Newport Beach.

Orange County Bar Association Charitable Fund, the philanthropic arm of the Orange County Bar Association, is dedicated to bettering the Orange County community by facilitating equal access to justice through its grant giving program for critically needed services.

OUTSTANDING VOLUNTEER FUNDRAISER: Joe Hanauer, Laguna Beach.

Joe Hanauer has impacted through his leadership, fundraising and strategic planning expertise the following nonprofits: Laguna Playhouse, Laguna Beach Live!, Mission Hospital, IHC Global, Roosevelt University, and the Reaume Foundation.

OUTSTANDING FOUNDER: Michelle Wulfestieg, Newport Beach.

Michelle Wulfestieg, a two-time stroke survivor, has dedicated her life to caring for the dying. As founder and executive director of Southern California Hospice Foundation, she represents the true servant leader.

OUTSTANDING LARGE CORPORATION OR BUSINESS (500+ employees): Bank of America, Newport Beach.

Bank of America’s giving strategy goes beyond philanthropic capital to providing pro bono expertise and empowering employees to volunteer in their communities. It also develops nonprofit leaders through its Neighborhood Builder and Student Leader programs.

National Philanthropy Day Orange County honors those who have demonstrated philanthropy and enhanced their communities and the world. Each year, more than 130 Association of Fundraising Professionals chapters throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico honor the philanthropic efforts of individuals, businesses and groups. Net proceeds from the event support the ethical advancement of philanthropy in the community by the Orange County Chapter of AFP.

For further information on the event, including tickets and sponsorships, visit npdoc.org.