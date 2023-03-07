‘Horsin’ Around Island Style’ at the Annual Balboa Island Parade on June 4

Share this:

Grab your cowboy boots and hat, wear your island shirts and shorts, bring your beach chairs, and prepare for a fun day western Island style at the 28th Annual Balboa Island Parade on Sunday, June 4.

The theme this year is “Horsin’ Around Island Style.”

The parade starts promptly at 11 a.m. at the corner of Bayside and Marine Avenue. The parade crosses over the Balboa Island Bridge, travels down Marine Avenue and ends at the fire station (approximately two and one-half blocks).

A festive after-party starts immediately following the parade in front of the Fire Station featuring local band “The Fabulous Nomads.”

Awards in a variety of categories will be presented at the All Island “Pancake Breakfast” at the Beek Center on Saturday, June 24.

To be a parade entry, please visit www.balboaislandnb.org for registration details. All entries will be reviewed by the Parade Participants Committee. Once the completed form is submitted, the Parade Participants Committee will respond to each entry.

You can also pick up parade registration entry forms at the following Balboa Island merchants: Balboa Island Museum, Irvine Ranch Market, Wilma’s Patio, and Island Market (near the Ferry).

Sponsors and volunteers are also needed. Details at www.balboaislandnb.org.