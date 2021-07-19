Human Options Appoints Newport Beach Resident Clay Richardson to its Board of Directors

Share this:

Human Options, an Orange County-based nonprofit dedicated to ending the cycle of relationship violence, has appointed Clay Richardson to its board of directors.

Richardson, a member of Human Options’ Technology Task Force since 2020, Clay Richardson, lives in Newport Beach with his wife Linda and their two-year-old daughter.

“Our new board member, Mr. Richardson, exemplifies the knowledge and innovation of the leadership at Human Options as we continue our mission of educating Orange County residents about relationship violence,” said Human Options CEO Maricela Rios-Faust. “We are extremely fortunate to add him to our team as we continue to build partnerships which help us advocate for those affected by abuse.”

Richardson is the co-founder, CEO and “Chief Excelerator” of Digital FastForward, a leading digital innovation consultancy focused on helping companies learn, grow and accelerate innovation through the application of design thinking.

With a career spent helping corporate and public-sector leaders build and execute strategies around new and disruptive technologies, Richardson brings over two decades of experience in entrepreneurship, business design, disruptive innovation, tech market research and analysis, and public speaking to Human Options’ board of directors.

“The work that Human Options has been undertaking in our community for 40 years has been vital to helping survivors on their journey of healing,” said Richardson. “It is my hope that my insights as a board member will bring a new dimension to thought leadership and digital innovation, which will help strengthen Human Options’ commitment to the prevention of relationship violence.”

Last year, Human Options reached over 8,000 community members through education and prevention, provided nearly 500 individuals and families with a safe home through the emergency shelter and transitional housing program, served over 1,400 individuals through community-based programs, and responded to more than 4,800 callers providing immediate crisis support, information and referrals.

For more information about Human Options, please visit www.humanoptions.org.