Dozens of Sailors Compete in Flight of Newport Beach on July 18 in Newport Harbor

Once known as the Flight of the Lasers and before that the Flight of the Snowbirds – which were 12-foot Sloops very popular in Newport Harbor from the 1930s to the 1960s when the laser became the dinghy of choice – it’s now called the flight of Newport Beach, held on Sunday, July 18 in Newport Harbor.

This year, the regatta was organized by the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce Commodore’s Club and was open to Lasers, Harbor 20s and Open Skiff boats.

This year, in the Harbor 20 race, first place went to Philip Thompson and Mark Conzelman. Second place went to Tyler McDonald and Michael Sabourin. Third place went to Jake LaDow, Kayla LaDow & Haley Dahl. All three represented Newport Harbor Yacht Club.

In the Lasers regatta, Steve Rados took first place, Davis Hanscom took second, and Michael Arrigo took third. All three represented NHYC.

In the Open Skiff division, Katharine Stone (Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club) took first place, Paige Fallon (BCYC) took second, and Nevin Elliot/Aila Elliott (Balboa Yacht Club) took third.

For a complete list of winners, visit https://flightofnewportbeach.com.

NB Indy photographer Jim Collins was at the event and took these photos.