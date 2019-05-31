Hundreds Attend Stand Up for the Cure Event at Newport Dunes

Share this:

On May 4, the 8th annual Standup for the Cure fundraiser returned to Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort to support local breast health screening services and research provided by Susan G. Komen Orange County.

Over 600 breast cancer survivors, advocates, and community members gathered together in a “Sea of Pink” to raise awareness and funds for Komen OC’s initiatives to create a world without breast cancer through advocacy programs, community outreach, care and research.

The event featured on-land and on the bay activities including yoga classes, relay races, paddleboard clinics, live music, raffles and more. During the event, more than 100 attendees received free breast and skin cancer screenings provided by Kaiser Permanente.

Since its inception in 2012, Standup for the Cure has raised more than $1.2 million for Susan G. Komen, with more than $550,000 directly benefiting Komen OC. Komen OC initiatives support local patients, caregivers, and survivors with resources including patient navigation, research, free mammograms, wigs, transportation, diagnostics services, education and financial assistance.

In Orange County every day, five women are diagnosed with breast cancer—each day one local woman will also die from the disease.

Susan G. Komen is the world’s largest breast cancer organization, funding more breast cancer research than any other nonprofit while providing real-time help to those facing the disease. Komen has set a Bold Goal to reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50 percent in the U.S. by 2026.

Komen was founded in 1982 by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life. Komen Orange County is working to better the lives of those that face breast cancer in the local community. Through events like the Komen Orange County MORE THAN PINK Walk, Komen Orange County has invested more than $42 million in community breast health programs and has helped contribute to the more than $920 million invested globally in research.

For more information, visit komenoc.org.