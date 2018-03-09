Quantcast
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Iceland Adventure, a Winter Wonderland

Posted On 09 Mar 2018
The aurora borealis in Iceland.
— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

Newport Beach residents Lawrence and Julie Sherwin experienced the “real deal” of a winter wonderland during their recent trip to Iceland. Temperatures were moderate around 40 degrees, they reported, but strong winds increased the chill factor. During their trip, they saw the aurora borealis, walked in an ice cave, photographed Diamond Beach with icebergs on black sand, saw an iceberg-filled lagoon, and stood in front of wild waterfalls.

— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

