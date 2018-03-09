Police Conduct Motorcycle Safety Enforcement Operations

Newport Beach Police Department will be conducting specialized Motorcycle Safety Enforcement Operations on Friday and March 23, police announced Tuesday.

Extra officers will be on duty patrolling areas that are frequented by motorcyclists and where recent traffic collisions have occurred, in an effort to reduce injuries.

“Whether you are on two wheels – or on four – it’s your responsibility to share the road safely,” NBPD officials wrote in the message. “We encourage everyone on the road to stay alert and aware of your surroundings, especially when turning or changing lanes.”

Education and enforcement will be targeted at drivers and motorcycle riders alike.

The officers will be focused on specific offenses including driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, speeding, driving on a suspended or revoked license, violations of motorcycle license endorsement, and any other dangerous activities.

Motorcycle fatalities have risen dramatically in California, showing a 28 percent increase over the decade low of 352 in 2010. In 2013, 453 motorcyclists lost their lives, marking the highest number of deaths in the previous five years

During the past five years in Newport Beach, there were 13 persons injuries and four fatalities in traffic collisions involving motorcycles.

The program is part of NBPD’s grant-funded Special Traffic Enforcement and Crash Prevention activities.

For more information, visit californiamotorcyclist.com or call 1-877-743-3411.