Insider’s Guide for the Newport Beach City Council Meeting on Feb. 9

By Grace Leung, Newport Beach City Manager

Our next City Council meeting is Tuesday, February 9. Items that may be of interest are highlighted below. The entire agenda, and all reports, can be viewed at https://newportbeachca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/64232/72.

There will be a Study Session at 4 p.m.:

The City’s Community Development Department will present the current status of the General Plan Housing Element update process, with a discussion on housing site locations such as existing office, hotel, and light industrial sites, accessory dwelling units (ADUs) and more. The City has been hosting virtual workshops for the past several months to gather community input on updates to the Housing Element, focused on accommodating state mandates for additional housing unit development during the next decade.

The Regular Meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. The following are items of note:

Public Hearings:

The Council will hear public input on proposed amendments to the Local Coastal Implementation Plan that relate to the Balboa Village Parking Management Overlay District and Plan. The proposed action includes placing the Balboa Village Parking Management Overlay District and Plan, first adopted by the Council as a City ordinance in 2015, into the Local Coastal Implementation Plan. The amendment was approved by the California Coastal Commission in September, with suggested modifications. The Balboa Village parking plan is designed to protect the pedestrian-oriented, traditional storefront character of Balboa Village while ensuring sufficient parking to meet the needs of businesses, residents and visitors. The amendment addresses commercial parking requirements, employee parking, parking restrictions, alternative transportation and more. The amendment also clarifies the process for establishing future parking management overlay districts in Newport Beach.

A scheduled public hearing on a Local Costal Program Amendment regarding restrictions to short-term lodging on Newport Island has been removed from the agenda. City staff is requesting additional time to consider concerns raised by California Coastal Commission staff and make any necessary revisions to the amendment. City staff will bring the item back to a future City Council meeting for consideration.

On March 4, 2020, Governor Newsom proclaimed a State of Emergency in California as a result of the threat of COVID-19. On March 12, 2020, Governor Newsom issued Executive Order N-25-20, which allows Council Members to attend City Council meetings telephonically. Please be advised that to minimize the spread of COIVD-19, some, or all, of the Newport Beach City Council Members may attend this meeting telephonically.

Council Meeting Protocols

Be advised that on March 17, 2020, Governor Newsom issued Executive Order N-29-20, which allows for the public to participate in any meeting of the City Council telephonically or by other electronic means. Given the health risks associated with COVID-19, the City of Newport Beach has decided to not have City Council Chambers open to the public for this meeting. As a member of the public, if you would like to participate in this meeting, you can participate via the following options:

You can submit your questions and comments in writing for City Council consideration by sending them to the City Clerk at [email protected] To give the City Council adequate time to review your questions and comments, please submit your written comments by Monday, February 8, 2021, at 5:00 p.m.

In addition, members of the public can participate in this meeting telephonically. Specifically, the meeting will be viewable on NBTV and live streamed on the City’s website. If you are watching the meeting on NBTV or via the live stream, during the meeting, phone numbers for the public to call and to comment on specific agenda items will be posted on the screen. When you call, you will be placed on hold until it is your turn to speak. Please note that only twenty (20) people can remain on hold at a time. If you call in to speak on an item and the line is busy, please call back after a few moments. The City will ensure that it allows enough time per item for everyone to call in to comment.

[Ed note: Members of the community can also view the council meeting in the adjoining community room, and may comment on agenda items live. COVID protocols in that room include social distancing and masks required]