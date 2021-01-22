Insider’s Guide for the Newport Beach City Council Meeting on Jan. 26

Share this:

By Grace Leung, Newport Beach City Manager

Our next City Council meeting is Tuesday, January 26. Items that may be of interest are highlighted below. The entire agenda, and all reports, can be viewed at https://www.newportbeachca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/64233/72.

There will be a Study Session at 4 p.m.:

Council will review and discuss restaurant parking requirements and potential modifications that could allow temporary outdoor dining to become permanent.

Council will review the City’s parking standards that relate to commercial business and discuss potential modifications.

The Regular Meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. The following are items of note:

On the Consent Calendar:

Council will consider ratifying a grant agreement with the County of Orange, which allocated $290,000 to the City of Newport Beach for economic support initiatives for small business in response to COVID-19. Staff is recommending that the Council accept the grant and authorize the City Manager to implement a Small Business Support Grant Program to distribute the funding.

Public Hearings include:

Entitlement applications that would allow for the future development of a 13- acre property with up to 312 dwelling units atop an 825-space parking structure as part of the 6 Residences at 4400 Von Karman. The development applications also include an approximately 1-acre public park and a 284-space freestanding parking structure within the Koll Center Newport Professional and Business Office Site B, generally located between Von Karman Avenue and Birch Street in the vicinity of John Wayne Airport. The City Council will consider adoption of the environmental clearance and planning applications for the project, and introduction of two ordinances to amend the Planned Community Development Plan and approval of a Development Agreement. If approved, the item will return to City Council on February 9 for final adoption of the two ordinances.

A proposed general plan amendment and conditional use permit that, if approved, would allow the addition of an automated car wash to an existing Shell service station at 1600 Jamboree Rd. A general plan amendment is being requested to increase the maximum floor area limit for the site by 1,100 square feet to accommodate the proposed car wash, and a conditional use permit is requested to allow construction of the proposed car wash.

Current Business includes:

The Council will consider a proposal to amend the City’s two existing residential waste collection and recycling contracts with CR&R to create one, 8-year contract that would expand the City’s recycling program, including the addition of organic “green” waste recycling, to meet new State mandates for landfill diversion. The residential waste and recycling contract costs are funded primarily through the City’s General Fund.

In a related action, the Council will consider accepting a 2020 Recycling Service Fee Study and setting a public hearing that would allow residents to comment on a proposed fee increase for recycling rates to partially offset increased costs to the City. Under the proposal, most recycling fees per household would increase from $3 a month to $6.28 a month. Households in the Newport Coast area, which do not currently pay a recycling fee, would pay $5.86 per month.