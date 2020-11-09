Insider’s Guide for the Newport Beach City Council Meeting on Nov. 10

Share this:

By Grace Leung, Newport Beach City Manager

Our next City Council meeting is Tuesday, November 10. Items that may be of interest are highlighted below. The entire agenda, and all reports, can be viewed at https://newportbeachca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/64237/72.

The Newport Beach Public Facilities Corporation meeting will begin at 4 p.m. to discuss proposed financing for the new Fire Station No. 2. A Council Study Session, on the status of the City’s General Plan update, will begin at 4:30 p.m. The Council’s Regular Meeting begins at 6 p.m., with the following agenda items of note:

On the Consent Calendar:

An award of contract for phase 2 of the Water Transmission Main Valve project, which replaces large diameter valves that are critical components of our water infrastructure. The $3 million project will replace 22 valves at various locations and is funded in the Water Enterprise Fund through water rates.

Consideration of an $880,000 contract award for the Balboa Crossing Improvement Project. The proposed project would improve and upgrade sidewalks, drainage, pavement, landscaping, and traffic signals on the Balboa Peninsula at 26th and 28th streets.

Approval of an annual Measure M2 expenditure report. The Orange County Transportation Authority oversees distribution of M2 bond funds, approved by voters in 2006. The City received $2.6 million in M2 Funds in FY 2019-20.

Current Business includes:

Potential award of a construction contract and adoption of a financing plan for the new City fire station near Lido Isle. The new Fire Station No. 2, at 28th Street and Newport Boulevard, will replace the current Lido Fire Station No. 2 on 32nd Street, which is nearly 70 years old and does not meet current building codes. The Council will consider a $6.3 million construction contract award and a 10-year financing plan not to exceed $10 million. The total cost of the project is estimated to be $9.05 million.

Updating the fair market value per acre to be used in assessing in-lieu park dedication fees. The Newport Beach Municipal Code requires developers that subdivide land parcels for residential housing projects to dedicate land for park space, pay in-lieu fees, or a combination of both. The fee was last updated in 2007.

An annual review of City agreement with Sierra by the Sea, which operates sober living facilities in Newport Beach. Following review of the operations and requirements of the zoning agreement, staff concludes the operator is in compliance with all requirements.

City Council Meeting Information

The Newport Beach City Council meets on the second and fourth Tuesdays of most months (the exceptions are August and December). Typically, there is a Study Session that starts at 4 p.m. Study sessions are times for the Council to take a deeper look at a specific issue, or hear a presentation, that might eventually lead to a specific and more formal action. A closed session often follows the Study Session. Closed sessions are typically to address legal, personnel, and other matters where additional confidentiality is important. The Regular (evening) Session typically starts at 7 p.m.

If you want to communicate with the City Council directly, this e-mail gets to all of them: [email protected] The City Manager also gets a copy of the email, because in almost all cases it’s something that the City Manager follows-up on.