Intrigue and Laughter Abound in ‘Clue’ at Segerstrom Center

By Jasmine Jenkins | Special to the NB Indy

Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa is known for its musicals, bringing the joy and artistry of national tours to Orange County. Most recently, though, Segerstrom Center has deviated from its standard musical fare and is presenting the Broadway touring production of “Clue” through July 28.

Fast-paced, witty, and outrageously funny, “Clue” brings a childhood classic to life.

“Clue” is, as one can imagine, based on the iconic board game, but with a Cold War twist. The six main characters have something more in common than their colorful names: they’ve been accused of crimes that, if brought to the attention of the House Un-American Activities Committee, could ruin their lives and their reputations.

A mysterious Mr. Boddy and his butler, Wadsworth, have all the evidence, and what begins as a dinner party at Boddy Manor quickly devolves into a night of secrets, lies, and inexplicable murders.

Sandy Rustin, the playwright, expertly combines history, mystery, and comedy. With naturally paced dialogue and clever plays on words, Rustin demonstrates extraordinary writing ability. By having the play take place during the Red Scare, she brings depth to an otherwise lighthearted production.

John Shartzer as Mr. Green stands out from the others in the cast due to his over-the-top, vaudeville-esque physical comedy. Shartzer’s perfectly timed “bits”–scooting around on the floor, tip-toeing through the manor, hyperventilating into a rubber glove–steal the show.

Despite not being onstage as often as the others, Mariah Burks prompts roaring laughter every time she speaks. Whether she’s brandishing her meat cleaver as the Cook or tap dancing as the Singing Telegram Girl, Burks’ moments keep up the show’s lively pace.

Jen Caprio, the costume designer, masterfully combines 1950s silhouettes with the whimsy of the source material. She doesn’t take the characters’ colorful names literally, instead alluding to them with a plum bow tie or a peacock feather hair clip, which further grounds the show in reality.

While good audio and lighting make a show possible, great audio and lighting make this show hilarious. When Mrs. White enters the manor, she recognizes Yvette, the maid. Jeff Human and Ryan O’Gara (the sound and lighting designers, respectively) play up this moment with a quick shift in lighting and a musical sting, a wonderfully cheesy way to emphasize both an important interaction and the show’s playfulness. The lighting and audio cues are perfectly synced and remain flawless throughout the show.

Lee Savage, the set designer, truly outdid himself. With rotating rooms and moving flats, Savage convincingly built an entire mansion on a stage. The transitions from room to room are so smooth, it feels like the audience is in the house with the cast.

From lights up to curtain call, there is never a dull moment at Boddy Manor. “Clue,” in all its ridiculousness, is a stellar adaptation of the beloved board game, and received a well-earned standing ovation from the audience.

“Clue” runs through July 28. Tickets are available at www.scfta.org or by calling (714) 556-2787.