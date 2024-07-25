Montage Laguna Beach Hosts ‘Tea with a Twist’ Afternoon Tea

Share this:

Montage Laguna Beach has always had a reputation for outstanding cuisine. The resort’s latest culinary endeavor takes a slightly different approach to a beloved British experience.

“Tea with a Twist,” held Friday through Saturday afternoons from 12 to 2 p.m. in the oceanfront Lobby Lounge, takes the concept of classic Afternoon Tea and elevates it with unique tea offerings.

Guests can expect all of the high tea elements you’d expect with afternoon tea including delectable tea sandwiches and bite sized desserts, but there’s a tipsy twist: a creative menu of elevated tea-based cocktails and a selection of champagnes.

Among the novel cocktails:

London Fog with Earl Grey Infused Gardener French Riviera Gin, Bergamot, Lemon and Lavender, finished with a Vanilla Honey Foam: a sophisticated and aromatic cocktail that combines floral, citrus, and herbal notes with creamy sweetness.

Ocha Time with White Tea Infused Japanese Whisky, Lemon, Lime, Pear, Chartreuse and Cream Washed, finished with Cremant de Bourgogne: this smooth and nuanced cocktail harmoniously blends the delicate flavors of white tea-infused Japanese whiskey with citrusy brightness, fruity sweetness, and herbal complexities.

May Blossom with Caribbean Rums, Hennessy VSOP Cognac, Whiskey, Absinthe, Green Tea, Tropical Spices and Clarified Milk, finished with Pineapple-Lemon Oleo: this bold and adventurous cocktail explores a journey of flavors that evolve with each sip.

The “Tea with a Twist” experience is $216 per guest and is available Friday – Sunday through Sept. 1 from 12 to 2 p.m. and includes a selection of elevated craft iced teas, two tea-based cocktails of guests’ choice or a half bottle of champagne, and a variety of sweet and savory selections.

For more information on “Tea with a Twist” visit https://www.montage.com/lagunabeach/menus/tea-with-a-twist.