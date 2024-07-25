“Bento Box Queen” Jessica Woo to Sign Her New Cookbook at Williams Sonoma South Coast Plaza Aug. 3

Share this:

“Let’s Make Some Lunch for My Kids!”

That’s the catchphrase Bento Box Queen Sulhee Jessica Woo uses to begin her fun TikTok videos. Since she started creating her videos in 2020, nearly seven million people have tuned in to watch Jessica make her delicious recipes for her three daughters.

Jessica’s first cookbook, “Let’s Make Some Lunch,” comes out on July 30, and it includes over 150 recipes for lunch-makers of all experience levels. There are 60 lunch box ideas, each containing two to three recipes which can be mixed and matched to create endless lunch combinations—suitable for kids or adults.

Sample menus:

Breakfast for lunch: Apple Pie Overnight Oats, Mini Everything Bagels, Crunchy Nut Granola

Sandwiches, wraps & rolls: Egg Salad Sando, Chicken Taquitos, Grilled Cheese Sammy

Dinner leftovers: Hearty Homestyle Chili, Tuna Mac & Cheese, Blackened Salmon

According to the book’s description, you can learn how to make the perfect steamed rice and boiled eggs, then travel around the world with recipes like Kimbap Rolls, Mango Pancake Pockets, and Fairy Bread.

If you watch her TikTok videos, you can see her adding cute notes to her kids to insert inside the lunch boxes.

According to press material, Jessica – also known as the Bento Box Queen – is a home chef and artist. Being of Korean, Chinese and Hawaiian heritage, she is a proud member of the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community (and a mother of three lovely girls).

Jessica amassed millions of followers by sharing videos of the simple yet beautiful bento-style lunches she creates. Her hashtag #LetsMakeLunchForMyKids has reportedly received more than 1.5 billion impressions and continues to gain momentum by the millions.

Jessica will be embarking on a book tour with a stop at Williams Sonoma South Coast Plaza on August 3. She will be in attendance and signing copies of her book. To purchase tickets to this event, which includes a copy of her book, visit https://sulheejessicawoobooktour.squadup.com.