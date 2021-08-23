Irvine Barclay Hosts Jazz at Bayside Restaurant on Friday, Aug. 27

Share this:

Irvine Barclay Theatre has been a champion of jazz music thanks to Barclay President Jerry Mandel, a saxophone player who has brought renowned jazz artists to the Barclay stage.

Now, the Barclay comes to the coast for a special evening of jazz on Friday, Aug. 27 at Bayside Restaurant in Newport Beach. The gig is powered by the Ron Kobayashi Trio and friends: Ron Kobayashi on keyboards, Jerry Mandel on tenor saxophone, Craig Springer on tenor and soprano saxophones, Tom Bevan on guitar, Baba Elefante on bass, and Steve Dixon on drums.

For this special supper club event no cover or ticket is needed, but table reservations are highly encouraged by visiting www.BaysideRestaurant.com or by call (949) 721-1222. Doors open at 6 p.m. Band plays from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

The Ron Kobayashi Trio has been performing together for many years. The trio was voted Best Jazz Group in Orange County the Orange County Music Awards. Kobayashi performs regularly at Bayside, and leads the popular Friday night Jazz Jam sessions.

Jerry Mandel is Chairman and President of Irvine Barclay Theatre and Vice Chancellor Emeritus at UCI. He was previously President of the Segerstrom Center for the Arts. A longtime champion of jazz in Orange County, Mandel’s passion for playing familiar tunes from the Great American Songbook has made him a community favorite wherever and whenever he performs.

Tom Bevan is a multi-talented guitarist and renowned studio musician who has tourewd with jazz legend Maynard Ferguson.

When he’s not busy playing sax, Craig Springer is Executive Vice President of Irvine Barclay Theatre.