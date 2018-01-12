Biz Buzz: Island Hotel Gets New Name

The Island Hotel in Fashion Island has a new name: Fashion Island Hotel.

“Adding ‘fashion’ to the hotel name bolsters the alignment between these two important properties while emphasizing Fashion Island as an iconic and luxury destination,” said Ralph Grippo, president of Irvine Company Resort Properties (Irvine Company owns and operates both Fashion Island and Fashion Island Hotel). “We are always looking for innovative ways to engage with and meet the needs of our guests – packaging the hotel and Fashion Island together is a win-win for both the company and our customers.”

As part of the renaming, the hotel will be closely aligned with Fashion Island, integrating amenities and activities and offering perks such as a Fashion Island Gift Card program, a personal shopper, trunk shows with various fashion designers and a trolley to transport guests to and from each destination.

Renaming efforts will include a new website, signage, logo and collateral materials; cocktails inspired by fashion designers, and new food and beverage presentations for groups and private events.

An enduring Orange County icon, Fashion Island is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and has evolved into an upscale shopping destination and experiential lifestyle center with a diversity of culinary, entertainment and shopping options.

The Irvine Company developed Island Hotel Newport Beach in 1986 and assumed management of the hotel in November 2005.

Gerard Widder, general manager of the 295-room hotel, says Fashion Island is an iconic example of Newport Beach culture, attitude and lifestyle.

“Adding ‘fashion’ to the hotel name reinforces our location and personality,” he said. “Our hotel offers a unique experience, with all the activities and amenities of Fashion Island and Newport Beach just steps away. This latest move helps further convey that.”

“The properties have always complemented one another and now that they are more closely aligned, both help complete the culture of the Fashion Island area – fortifying our commitment to its position as an important destination for local, regional and international business and leisure travelers,” Widder added.

The hotel’s renaming comes on the heels of an 18-month transformation in which all 295 guest rooms and public areas were refreshed and updated.

For more information, please visit FashionIslandHotel.com.