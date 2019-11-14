JEMS Brings Cozy ‘Hygee’ Lifestyle to Balboa Island

Share this:

A new lifestyle store announced the retail debut of a shop on Balboa Island that focuses on all things cozy, officials announced last week.

“JEMS Balboa will be the community’s one-stop shop for all things hygge, the Danish cultural practice of bringing contentment, comfort, and simple pleasure into daily life,” the Oct. 29 press release reads.

JEMS offers eco-friendly women’s wear from the Danish brand Aiayu and home decoration from Lene Bjerre Design, Tine K Home, Madam Stoltz, and Affari of Sweden.

With a focus on sustainable production and design, the store includes “gems” from all around the world, JEMS Balboa Communications Coordinator Paige Schuck noted in an email.

Most of the brands found at JEMS Balboa are successful in Europe, but have not previously been sold in the U.S., Schuck explained.

Each item is handpicked by the owner, Newport Beach resident Rachel Morrison, which helps create a unique collection. The line aims to reflect Scandinavian sensibility with a relaxed, bohemian feeling.

“We have close relationships with these brands and feel honored to introduce them to the States,” Morrison said in a prepared statement. “We’re passionate about the hygge lifestyle and look forward to people falling in love with these lines as much as we have.”

Morrison calls the store’s personal brand of hygge “California Cosy,” which speaks to the laid-back lifestyle Californians are known for embracing.

A former esthetician, Morrison has also curated a range of European self-care products from Haeckels, Astor & Bay, and James Read. She previously owned Morrison Hair in Laguna Beach.

The store’s name is inspired by Morrison’s three children: John, Elizabeth, and Madeline.

JEMS Balboa is located at 308 ½ Marine Ave. A range of items are also available online.

For more information, visit JEMSbalboa.com.