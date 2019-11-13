Sgt. Pepperoni’s Donates $7K to CHOC Foundation

Share this:

A Newport Beach restaurant recently completed its month-long fundraising campaign in honor of a local child who lost his battle with cancer.

Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store presented a $7,000 check to the Children’s Hospital of Orange County Foundation, wrapping up a recent initiative to spotlight the needs of oncology patients. The funds are earmarked for use by Julian’s Lego Corner.

Created in honor of the late Julian Dunn, Julian’s Lego Corner provides new lego kits to seriously ill children undergoing treatment at the OC hospital. JLC is an initiative of the child life department, officials explained in a press release.

All September long, Sgt. Pepperoni’s customers were invited to contribute new Lego kits or make a cash donation. Additionally, proceeds from the sale of “Sweet Things” desserts were added to the fund.

“We’re proud to support CHOC and Julian’s Lego Corner,” Sgt. Pepperoni’s Managing Partner Trevor Kotchek said in a prepared statement. “Julian touched a lot of lives, and through Julian’s Lego Corner his legacy can continue to impact others.”

Dunn was known for his optimistic outlook, infectious sense of humor, and love of Legos. He touched the lives of many, including his classmates at Mariner’s Christian School and Mariners Elementary.

His lengthy journey through cancer treatment was made more endurable by building Legos.

In his memory, Julian’s Lego Corner was established at CHOC so other patients undergoing long hospital stays and difficult treatment can enjoy the creative and time-consuming process of brick-building, officials explained in the message.

Sweet Things is a charitable initiative developed by Pacifica Christian Students Lauren Roberts. A classmate of the young Dunn, Roberts and friends bake desserts and contribute 100 percent of profits to the CHOC Foundation in his memory.

The campaign also coincided with Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

For more information, call (949) 852-9500 or visit sgtpepps.com.