Jim ‘Poorman’ Trenton Hosts 29-Hour New Year’s Marathon Party on KOCI Radio

The first time I talked to Jim “Poorman” Trenton was when he was a DJ on KROQ back in the mid-1980s and I called in to request a song and won two record albums.

The last time I saw Poorman, he was at the Newport Beach Film Festival hosting a mini concert of local musicians.

Trenton, a Newport Beach resident, left KROQ in the mid-90s, and now has a regular weekday morning show on KOCI, whose studio is on the border of Newport Beach and Costa Mesa.

I’ll be listening to Trenton next week when he hosts a 29-hour radio show on KOCI 101.5 FM to celebrate the New Year beginning at 6 a.m. on New Year’s Eve and going through 11 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

There’s a charitable component to the event: Listeners are invited to call in with their requests and their favorite charities. Poorman will give each designated charity a live public service announcement directing listeners to the charity’s web site to make a donation as part of the festivities.

His New Year’s Marathon Party is said to feature a variety of guests including sponsors and surprise celebrities as they welcome the New Year around the world.

The broadcast will air live on 101.5 FM KOCI Radio and on www.kociradio.com, and will also stream live on www.poorman.net, Alexa, TuneIn, the Smart Radio App and a live video stream on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/jim.p.trenton.

“This has always been a dream of mine to do this marathon radio shift and now it’s happening for the second year in a row,” said Trenton. “It brings back the days of DJs locking themselves in the studio, taking over the radio station, and doing whatever they like. In this case, it benefits a lot of good causes. Hopefully I’ll make it through the whole 29 hours.”

For more information, contact Trenton at (949) 870.6155 or at [email protected].

For those unfamiliar with Jim “Poorman” Trenton, he is an American radio broadcaster, best known as the creator and original host of Loveline on KROQ-FM in Los Angeles. He currently hosts a weekday morning radio program on KOCI 101.5 FM, and hosts weekday morning shows on three additional stations in Phoenix, the Tri State area (Arizona, California, and Nevada) and in the High Desert in Southern California.