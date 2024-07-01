Newport Beach City Manager Update: ADUs, Summer Reading Program

Share this:

By Grace Leung | Newport Beach City Manager

The construction of Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) gives homeowners an opportunity to improve their properties while making a positive contribution to broader community goals. These secondary housing units, either attached to or detached from the primary residence, offer a multitude of benefits that make them an attractive option for private property owners.

The City of Newport Beach has made it easier than ever for private property owners to construct new ADUs or legalize unpermitted ADUs that meet health and safety codes. Through the end of this year, the City is waiving all City-related fees associated with the construction of ADUs, such as plan check and building fees.

The City recently developed a comprehensive website, at www.newportbeachca.gov/adu, that gives interested property owners a step-by-step guide to building an ADU, from design and construction to permitting and renting.

Constructing an ADU can increase property value and add rental income, provide housing solutions for aging family members, or give young adults a foothold in the housing market. It also helps meet statewide housing goals in a way that preserves the character of our neighborhoods.

If you are considering building an ADU, or legalizing an unpermitted one, I encourage you to visit the website to get started. For questions, please call the City’s Community Development Department at (949) 644-3200.

City Kicks Off Balboa, Newport Blvd. Pavement Rehabilitation

City staff and contractors began working on a project to rehabilitate pavement at Balboa and Newport Boulevards and 32nd Street.

Phase 1 – Balboa Boulevard between 12th and 16th Streets – will be completed by mid-August, before the start of the new school year.

Improvements include repaving the asphalt roadway, replacing deteriorated sidewalks and curbs, and replacing curb access ramps. The project will include widening of sidewalks at the corners of 13th and 14th Streets on Balboa Boulevard, with new pedestrian crossing signs and flashing LED beacons to improve pedestrian access adjacent to Newport Elementary School.

The City appreciates the community’s patience and understanding as we work to enhance the Peninsula infrastructure. Phase 2 of the project is scheduled to begin after Labor Day.

NBPD Assists With Junior Lifeguards Program Safety

This summer, the Newport Beach Police Department’s Traffic Division and dedicated volunteers are assisting the Newport Beach Junior Lifeguard Program to ensure that all participants arrive safely at their destination.

The program began on June 18, bringing in NBPD volunteers and officers from different divisions to assist with the busy morning and afternoon sessions. We are committed to the safety and well-being of our community, especially our young lifeguards in training. The NBPD team will be out in full force this summer managing pedestrian traffic at the ferry, providing assistance, and ensuring a smooth and secure environment for all.

Sign Up Today! Summer Reading Program Runs through July 27

The Newport Beach Public Library’s popular Summer Reading Program runs through July 27. Sign up today for a summer of great books, prizes, free family activities, science programs, entertaining performances and more!

Stop by any library location or visit www.newportbeachlibrary.org to learn how you can join the fun. The Summer Reading Program is for all ages, from children and teens to adults.

The Summer Reading Program is generously funded by the Friends of the Library and the Newport Beach Public Library Foundation.

Ride the Peninsula Trolley for Free

The Balboa Peninsula Trolley is a free service to get you moving around the Peninsula easily, without having to pay for parking or finding a place to park.

The trolley operates on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. during the summer and will be in service during the summer’s major holidays.

Join Us July 12 for ‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ at Marina Park

Bring your family and friends to Marina Park and enjoy a screening of the animated movie “Kung Fu Panda 4” on Friday, July 12. The event begins at 7 p.m.; showtime is at sunset.

There will be fun activities, free popcorn, and food available for purchase. Remember to bring a chair and blanket for comfortable seating during the movie.

Visit the Marina Park Sailing and Boating Center for Summer Fun

The hot days of summer have finally arrived! If you feel like cooling off on the water, visit the Marina Park Sailing and Boating Center.

The Center offers drop-in rentals of single and double kayaks, as well as stand-up paddleboards. To schedule a group rental, please call ahead to (949) 270-8160.

The Sailing and Boating Center also provides public access to Newport Harbor with its large fleet of sailboats for rent.

If a sailor has learned to sail in City classes or comes with previous experience, they can rent J22 keelboats or 16-foot RS Quest dinghies through the City’s Sail Pass program.

All sailors must be at least 18 years of age to participate.

New Swing Set Installed at W. Newport Park

The City recently installed a new swing set in West Newport Park, located at Seashore Drive and Prospect Street.

The new double-bay swing set includes bucket swings for ages 2-5 and belt swings for ages 5-12.

West Newport Park is one of 30 parks in the City that provides public playground equipment.

Be Well Mobile Crisis Response

The Be Well mobile crisis response team operates in Newport Beach 12 hours a day, 7 days a week to respond to mental and behavioral health crises. The mobile unit is staffed with mental health specialists and works closely with the City’s police and fire departments.

Last week, the Be Well team:

Transported three people to the Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter.

Transported three people to crisis stabilization units for treatment.

Transported three people to the Be Well sobering station.

Transported six people to homeless service providers.

Transported a person home to family after he experienced a mental health crisis.

Transported a person to a train station to return home.

The mobile crisis team is dispatched through the Newport Beach Police Department. To request service, dial 911 or call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (949) 644-3717.