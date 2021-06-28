July 4th Spectacular Features Pacific Symphony and “Almost Elton John”

Share this:

Elton John sang “Saturday Night’s Alright,” but this Fourth of July it’s Sunday night that will be alright when Craig A. Meyer (“Almost Elton John”) brings his Elton John tribute show to FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, backed by the Pacific Symphony conducted by Richard Kaufman.

It’s the first large-scale performance of the summer in Orange County, and the first live public performance by the Symphony since March of 2020.

Meyer and his Rocket Band will perform such classic Elton John hits as “Your Song,” “Rocket Man,” “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” “Benny and the Jets,” and many more. It’s an added treat to have the Pacific Symphony perform the music live along with Meyer.

In addition to the Elton John tribute, the evening includes patriotic favorites, the symphony’s traditional salute to the U.S. armed forces, and of course a brilliant fireworks finale set to live music courtesy of Pacific Symphony.

The real Elton John has restarted his farewell tour and will be coming to Dodger Stadium in November 2022—nearly 50 years after his legendary 1975 Dodger Stadium concert.

However, why wait? “Almost Elton John” delivers a memorable show packed with costume changes and unforgettable songs. And of course there’s Meyer, who has made his mark in theatre, film, television and music.

On Broadway, Meyer toured nationally in “Cats” and “Starlight Express,” and starred regionally in “Forever Plaid,” “42nd Street” and many other musicals.

In music, Meyer has toured internationally and recorded with music legends Barry Manilow and Frankie Valli, and has headlined for Princess Cruises around the world.

Throughout his career, Meyer was repeatedly approached about his resemblance to Elton John and his ability to sound like the rock and roll legend. Meyer was eventually persuaded to expand his repertoire and now is considered to be the best Elton John tribute artist.

When asked his favorite Elton John song to perform, Meyer replied that “I love them all and it really depends on the evening. I try to approach each song and each concert as a new experience for me. A lot of it has to do with how the audience is fueling us with their energy.”

Meyers added that one of his favorite moments from his previous shows was meeting a three-year-old girl at a post-concert meet-and-greet. “She wanted to see my sparkly shoes because she had some too, so we compared shoes. It was a great moment.”

Audiences will be guaranteed many great moments when they come to see “Almost Elton John” with the Pacific Symphony.

Single tickets for this concert start at $25. The concert takes place at 8 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, call Pacific Symphony Patron Services at (714) 755-5799, or visit www.PacificSymphony.org. FivePoint Amphitheatre is at 14800 Chinon at the Great Park in Irvine.

“Almost Elton John: is the kickoff to a series of three Pacific Symphony concerts dubbed Summerfest ’21. Season tickets to all three Pacific Symphony concerts are available, and include the West Coast premiere of a live-to-film event called “Toy Story in Concert” at Pacific Amphitheatre on Aug. 21, and the annual Tchaikovsky Spectacular at Pacific Amphitheatre on Sept. 11 featuring the “1812” Overture complete with live cannons and fireworks.