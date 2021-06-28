Kure It Cancer Research Holds Annual Rivals Cup Golf Tournament at Pelican Hill

Share this:

With Lakers Showtime-era players James Worthy and Byron Scott golfing at the 2021 Kure It Cancer Research’s Fourth Annual Rivals Cup golf tournament and autographing basketballs for auction at the awards reception at Aston Martin Newport Beach, excitement was in the air.

A full contingent of 144 golfers filled out the roster at Pelican Hill Golf Club, with the USC/UCLA rivals theme taking on a new meaning with the new tagline, “USC vs. The World.” In other words, all rivalries were welcome. Golfers enjoyed seeing a group of pristine Aston Martins parked on the golf course as they played their rounds.

Fabulous hole-in-one opportunities were offered, including an Aston Martin DBX (SUV) and a trip for four to the Lajitas Golf Resort and Spa in Lajitas, Texas from Aston Martin Newport Beach, a 14k white gold diamond bracelet with 11.0+ carats of emerald-cut diamonds valued at $68,000 from Lugano Diamonds, and a $500 Callaway golf shopping spree.

The 200 guests who gathered at the awards reception were offered complimentary Aston Martin test drives, with 25 accepting, while a silent auction beckoned with sports and entertainment memorabilia, golfing opportunities, fine wines, and travel experiences.

The live auction included a Car of the Year trip on a private jet with a two-night stay at the new Montage in Napa Valley with opportunities to drive 11 luxury cars, won by Burton and Linda Young. The Live Like a Millionaire for the Weekend package included a Pelican Hill Resort stay, an Aston Martin for the weekend and a Duffy ride and lunch/dinner at The Loft. It was won by Erick and Beatriz Ridgeley, while Raymond Oloteo picked up the coveted Pinehurst Resort golf package.

The autographed basketballs were won by Lisa Lisherness, Erna and Paul Selzer. and the Youngs. Photo ops ensued with Worthy and Scott, with smiles abounding.

Kure It Executive Director Dave Martinson addressed the assemblage by saying the nonprofit recently reached a major milestone of raising $11 million to fund cancer research. The level of grants that Kure It funds, from $50,000 to $250,000, is typically seed money or start-up funding. This allows innovative researchers to get an idea off the ground that can hopefully lead to much larger funding from institutions, such as the National Health Institute.

Checks of $150,00 were presented to both the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, with Dr. Noah Federman, accepting, and to the USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, with Dr. Zarko Marojlovic accepting.

Trophies were presented to the winning foursome: Anaheim Ducks star Ryan Getzlaf, PJ McKaig, Hossein Karmini, and Casey Duryee. Each golfer received a $500 gift card from BYLT Basics.

Closest to the Pin winner Tim Shelton (from Aston Martin Newport Beach) received a $1,000 gift card. Both Kevin Burton, who won Men’s Longest Drive, and Trish Kelly, who won Women’s Longest Drive, received a case of the Finnish Long Drink (a gin and grapefruit cocktail).

Chairing the tournament was longtime supporter and Sperry Equities President Burton Young and Kure It Cancer Board Chairman and Briggs Electric CFO Todd Perry. Board members participating included Drew Hoeven, Julia Alai, Charles Byerly, Paul McDonald, and Marianne Nahin.

Linda Young’s Elite OC Productions was event planner, and the Kure It Development Staff assisted in making it happen. Young and Perry especially thanked Title Sponsor Lugano Diamonds, represented by its Client Development Director, Bill Peters, and Aston Martin Newport Beach GM Jeff West, for their support.

Sponsors included Title Sponsor Lugano Diamonds, and Course Sponsors US Storage Centers & Westport Properties, Sperry Equities, The Nahin Group, Briggs Electric, Julie Alai, and both the USC Norris and UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Centers.

The nice ending to the story is that raising funds for cancer research puts aside any serious rivalries, and an estimated $160,000 was netted for the cause, in keeping with Kure It Cancer Research’s mission, “Together We Can Eradicate Cancer.”

Kure It, Inc. is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing funding for translational research projects focused on kidney cancer and other underfunded cancers. The funds raised through Kure It directly support groundbreaking research at leading cancer centers.

Founded by Barry Hoeven in 2007 after his diagnosis with kidney cancer, Kure It expanded to support all underfunded cancers when the vast disconnect between the number of people afflicted with cancer and the amount of funding available for research became apparent. To date, Kure It has raised more than $11million for cancer research and holds strong to the belief, “Together We Can Eradicate Cancer.” Visit www.KureIt.org for more information.