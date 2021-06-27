Fun Fourth of July Holiday Events in Newport Beach

Share this:

Newport Beach is a flurry of activity this Fourth of July. From community festivals and street parades to fireworks and the Old Glory Boat Parade, Newport Beach offers something for everyone on July 4.

4th of July is for Families

The City of Newport Beach will host the annual Newport Peninsula Bike Parade and Community Festival on July 4. The bike and dog parade begins at 9 a.m. at Balboa Blvd. and 36th Street and will head down Balboa Blvd. to Channel Place Park for a free festival including carnival games, giant slides, jump houses, arts & crafts and food. Parade participants are encouraged to decorate bikes, scooters, wagons and strollers. Please bring dogs on leashes. The festival will run from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. For more information on this event, contact the Recreation and Senior Services Department at (949) 644-3151.

Independence Day Parade & Celebration

The City and the Mariners Elementary School Foundation will host the annual Parade and Celebration on July 4 at Mariners Park, 1300 Irvine Ave. The parade will begin at the corner of Commodore & Mariners Drive at 10:30 a.m. and the celebration will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the park.

There will be food for sale and wristbands available for purchase that allow participation in fun games and activities. Wristbands are $15 each and can be purchased in advance or at the event. For more information, please visit the Mariners Foundation website at www.marinersfoundation.com or call the City’s Recreation and Senior Services Department at (949) 644-3151.

Old Glory Boat Parade

The annual “Old Glory Boat Parade” sponsored by the American Legion Yacht Club and the American Legion Post 291 will be held in Newport Harbor on July 4, beginning at 1 p.m. See the harbor at its patriotic best as boats decorated in red, white & blue move through the water. For more information about the parade, including the best viewing locations, please contact the American Legion Yacht Club by calling (949) 673-5002 or visit https://alyc.com/event-4048980. For a map of the parade route with estimated times at key points around the harbor, visit https://alyc.com/resources/Documents/2021%20Parade%20Map%20with%20estimated%20times.pdf.

Fourth of July Flyover

The Condor Squadron Officer’s and Airmen’s Association, a non-profit organization founded by a group of WWII fighter pilots, will fly AT-6’s over Huntington Beach, Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, Dana Point and San Clemente on July 4. They will begin over Huntington Beach and expect to fly over Newport Beach between 5:35 and 5:40 p.m.

Fireworks Extravaganza

The City is co-sponsoring a Fireworks Extravaganza with the Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort, 1131 Back Bay Dr. The fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 4. Note: Newport Beach residents can walk into the evening fireworks show for free (please bring photo ID).

The Newport Dunes has a full day of activities, food and music planned for the Fourth of July. Gates open at 8 a.m. and there will be a $50 per car parking fee throughout the day. Please call (949) 729-DUNE or visit www.newportdunes.com to confirm information about the other holiday activities planned at the Dunes.

Note: The possession or use of fireworks is illegal in the city of Newport Beach. Residents and visitors who wish to view a fireworks display are encouraged to attend one of the many public shows planned throughout the area.