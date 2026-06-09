KidWorks’ Women’s Pickleball Event in Newport Beach Nets $100,000 In Support of College Success Programs

With the unwavering support of women who came to play pickleball for a great cause and the generous sponsors devoted to keeping it thriving year after year, KidWorks’ Play for a Purpose Women’s Pickleball Event on April 23 netted over $100,000.

The annual event was held at The Tennis & Pickleball Club at Newport Beach Country Club. Over the last few years, the nonprofit’s pickleball event has raised half a million dollars in support of KidWorks’ college success programs

All funds raised from the event directly benefit KidWorks students.

The event featured round robin-style play, lunch and wine, an awards ceremony, and many opportunity prizes, along with a brief program that included inspirational messages from Monse, a student at KidWorks recently renovated Bishop Manor (KBM) spoke center, and the current Site Director Eva Ocha, who was once a student there.

KidWorks Board Chair Emily Mandrup, founder of ECM Management, talked about the redevelopment process for the spoke center including recruiting local companies that together donated more than $200,000 in services and materials.

The highly successful pickleball fundraising initiative is the brainchild of KidWorks Women (KWW). The women’s volunteer auxiliary supports the important and transformative work of KidWorks as it provides students from Orange County’s most overlooked neighborhoods with holistic programs and experiences to become leaders both in and out of the classroom.

KidWorks college and career programs place students on a direct path towards college success and include its College Apps Academyand Campus Crash, along with engagement with KidWorks college counselors and care packages for its college students.

“We are thankful for the generous support of donors who are helping to ensure that our deserving students will continue to benefit from robust college and career programs,” said KidWorks CEO and Executive Director David Benavides.

“Every year, hundreds of students profit from robust personal development, leadership training, and college and career readiness programs,” added Benavides. “From Pre-K to B.A., KidWorks walks alongside first-generation students and their families as they continue on their journey toward college and career success.”

The 2026 event committee members from Newport Beach were co-chairs Debbie Trammell and Denny McSweeny, along with Holly Anderson, Wendy Hafer Cox, Beth Hallett, Lori Junkins, Susie Luer, Leonie Lumpkin, Mollie Rosing, Sharon Roy, Kyle Team (Advisory Council chair), and Kathy Ursini.

Other event committee members are Janet DiChiro, Nancy Braden, Susan Machado, and Corinne Morgenstern, all of Corona del Mar, along with Kim Carpenter of Dana Point, and Leslie Ammerman of Laguna Beach.

KidWorks goes the extra mile for the community, creating an environment for youth to unleash their potential with mentorship and leadership development resources for the entire family. Its diverse programs, coupled with intentional guidance, fuel internal growth and set KidWorks students up for a meaningful and fulfilling future and career. For over 10 years, 100 percent of KidWorks seniors have graduated high school on time and continued to higher education.

Women interested in learning more about KWW are invited to contact KidWorks Director of Philanthropy Lisa Gels at: lisa.gels@kidworksoc.org or (714) 834-9400 x126.

To learn more about KidWorks, please visit www.kidworksoc.org.