Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona del Mar Announces New On-Site Restaurant Opening Late Summer 2027

For the past several years, the onsite restaurant at Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona del Mar was 608 Dahlia, the creation of Chef Jessica Roy, one of the most creative chefs in Orange County. Open mainly for lunch and special events, 608 Dahlia was always packed with delighted diners who savored Chef Roy’s garden-to-table dishes.

Count me among those happy diners. In addition to enjoying lunches at 608 Dahlia, Chef Roy created a special birthday party menu for me and nine guests that we still talk about.

As they say, all good things must come to an end. Chef Roy’s lease ended last October, which coincided with planned renovations at Sherman Library & Gardens. However, Chef Roy announced that she is moving north to Sunset Beach, where her new restaurant, 608 Sunset, is scheduled to open this spring.

So what’s coming to replace 608 Dahlia?

Sherman Library & Gardens Executive Director Scott LeFleur has announced that the new restaurant at Sherman Gardens set to open next year will be called Hazeltine’s and will be managed by Damian Orozco, the owner of the beloved and historic Tea House on Los Rios in San Juan Capistrano.

According to LeFleur, Hazeltine’s will occupy a prime Pacific Coast Highway-facing space and promises to be a fusion of extraordinary farm-to-table offerings with an expanded operating schedule.

The restaurant’s Hazeltine’s moniker comes from Sherman Library & Gardens’ namesake, Moses Hazeltine Sherman, and specifically for his daughter whose name was Hazeltine.

“Damian Orozco was selected as the operator of Hazeltine’s, Sherman’s new restaurant, because of his commitment to sustainability, community involvement and forging meaningful connections between his restaurant and its patrons, which is exactly what we were looking for,” said Kirstie Acevedo, President of M.H. Sherman Company. “Damian’s iconic Tea House on Los Rios is a big draw from all over Southern California because of his hospitality and amazing food. Hazeltine’s and Sherman will together create an unforgettable guest experience!”

According to information from Sherman Library & Gardens, the inspiration for the look, tone and feel of the restaurant came from the trove of photos and correspondence between Moses Hazeltine Sherman and his daughter Hazeltine.

The restaurant’s construction and décor embody the concept of “Sherman Funk,” which is an eclectic blend of Spanish, Mediterranean and non-traditional architectural elements to create unique spaces.

Moving the restaurant from its former restricted location to Pacific Coast Highway in a reconstructed building takes Sherman back to its roots.

According to Sherman Library, in the early days of Sherman Gardens, the Junior League of Newport Beach would serve light lunches to members in the Tea Garden through a window that was in the former visitor center and garden shop. Now that space will be entirely reconstructed into a gorgeous two-story structure that will house the restaurant with an entrance from Pacific Coast Highway and will overlook the fully refurbished Tea Garden.

“Moving the restaurant was the key to unlocking a vital education space for expanded classes, lectures, and field trips so Sherman can better fulfill its mission,” said LaFleur. “The restaurant will be open for late breakfast, lunch and dinner, and will include a full-service bar. Damian’s crew will be able to provide catering services for the many special events Sherman holds and our guests eagerly look forward to.”

In anticipation of the restaurant’s opening, Sherman will be hosting Hazeltine’s Afternoon Tea Experience for patrons to enjoy and have a sample of the future restaurant in an afternoon high tea setting.

The HAT experience will be held on:

June 14, July 12 and August 16: A tea experience while enjoying the fabulous larger-than-life Dog Days of Sherman mosaic sculpture art installation.

September 13: Grandparent’s Day and secondary mosaic art installation.

October 18: Harvest Tea theme to enjoy sumptuous seasonal décor.

Reservations are available on the Sherman Library & Gardens website at www.TheSherman.org.