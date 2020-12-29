KOCI-FM Hosts 28 Hour New Year’s Music Marathon for Charity with The Poorman

Share this:

KOCI 101.5 morning show personality, the infamous Jim “Poorman” Trenton, will host a 28-hour show to celebrate the New Year beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday, December 31, 2020 and going through 11 a.m. on January 1, 2021.

Poorman’s New Year’s Marathon Party will feature a variety of guests including sponsors and surprise celebrities as they welcome the new year around the world, request their favorite tunes and take call-in requests for 28 hours.

Listeners are invited to call in with their requests and their favorite charities. Poorman will give each designated charity a live public service announcement directing listeners to the charity’s web site to make a donation. This can benefit any charity in Orange County, including Newport Beach.

The broadcast will air live on 101.5 FM KOCI Radio and on kociradio.com, and will also stream live on Alexa, Tunein, Facebook Live and the Smart Radio App.

According Trenton, “this has always been a dream of mine to do this, and now it’s happening. We will Facebook Live the entire 28 hours here at Jim Poorman Trenton.”

KOCI 101.5 FM is a not-for-profit radio station located in Costa Mesa devoted to bringing an electrifying mix of Classic Rock and Blues to its listening audience including the familiar greats as well as a catalog of songs that have not been heard in years.

The mission of KOCI is to engage its audience with innovative programming and to partner with local business and civic organizations to benefit our community.