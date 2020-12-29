Newport Beach Library Hosts Sunday Musicale Jan. 10 with Pianist Hun Lee

Share this:

The Newport Beach Public Library presents pianist, Dr. Hun Lee of Seoul, Korea, in a virtual Sunday Musicale, beginning Sunday, January 10 at 9 a.m. Music lovers can view the concert for free at https://www.newportbeachlibrary.org/ebranch/virtual-programming.

In an extraordinary and highly anticipated performance, acclaimed pianist Dr. Hun Lee performs a special concert filmed for the Sunday Musicale Virtual Programming Series. Dr. Lee received his Doctorate of Musical Arts from the University of Cincinnati.

He performed and competed world-wide until a stroke in 2012 left him paralyzed on the entire right side of his body. Following years of therapy, treatment and sheer determination, Dr. Lee emerged back into the world of performance beginning with a nationally broadcast concert in Korea in July 2016.

He continues to perform concerts playing only with his left hand.

This event is funded by generous donations from the Friends of the Library. The Newport Beach Public Library presents a variety of programs that foster cultural arts enrichment. For more information, please contact the Library at (949) 717-3800, option 2, or visit the website at www.newportbeachlibrary.org.