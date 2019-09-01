Komen OC Survivor Celebration, Luncheon

Share this:

Susan G. Komen Orange County recently held its annual Survivor Celebration and Award Luncheon on Aug. 3 at the Oasis Senior Center in Corona Del Mar, officials announced in a press release.

More than 130 survivors, co-survivors and supporters gathered together in solidarity to recognize the brave men and women affected by breast cancer.

Mission Viejo resident Angelique Fong was honored as the “Most Inspirational Breast Cancer Survivor” for her strength and courage as she continues her second fight with breast cancer, the Komen OC message explains.

Fong spoke about her mother, who was diagnosed with breast cancer at 47 and one of the reasons Fong initially got involved in Susan G. Komen Orange County. She also confronted the obstacles she has faced — and still faces — saying that early detection, for both of her cases, was key when it came to her surgery, treatment and a good prognosis.

“After my first battle with breast cancer, I became more involved with Komen OC as a volunteer and mentor,” Fong said. “I was obviously drawn to their mission, but I was also impressed with the work that this relatively small group of passionate and talented individuals was able to accomplish. I love that 75 percent of funds raised stay right here in our community, and the other 25 percent goes toward national research initiatives.”

The patio luncheon also featured a hat parade and contest, as well as a presentation from keynote speaker Rebecca Hultquist, a 14-year breast cancer survivor and the Chair of the 2019 Orange County MORE THAN PINK Walk.

Every day in Orange County five women are diagnosed with breast cancer and one woman will die from the disease, according to officials.

“This is unacceptable,” officials state in the message. “You, too, have the power to change lives.”

Komen OC’s annual luncheon is meant to unite the greater Orange County community in the fight against breast cancer.

Officials encouraged others to support someone living with breast cancer by joining survivors for the MORE THAN PINK Walk on Sept. 22 at Fashion Island (starting at the Pacific Life Insurance Company Building)

For more information, visit komenoc.org/walk.