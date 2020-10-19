Kure It Cancer Research to Hold Annual Golf Tournament at Pelican Hill Nov. 6

Share this:

Are you a USC fan? How about UCLA?

Those schools may be rivals on the football field, but they unite for Kure It Cancer Research’s Third Annual Rivals Golf Tournament at Pelican Hill Golf Club on Friday, November 6, 2020.

Because of COVID-19 concerns, tee times will be staggered from 7:40 a.m. to 12:40 p.m. and masks will be worn until on the field. Every golfer will receive their own cart, unless it is a family member, and they will share one. Each golfer will receive their own cooler with drinks and a boxed lunch as well.

A silent auction will be offered online from Monday, Oct. 19 through Monday, Nov. 9 and will include golfing opportunities at prestigious locations and elite items normally offered in a live auction. There is no charge for the auction link. Go to www.RivalsUnitedforaKure.org for sign-up.

Hole-in-one prizes are being offered at two different holes on the course. The winner will win either a Rolex watch or an Aston Martin from Aston Martin Newport Beach.

A live streaming wrap-up will begin at 6:30 p.m., with sponsorships recognized and winners announced. Both UCLA Jonsson and USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Centers will give updates of their progress with cancer research.

Chairing the tournament is longtime supporter Burton Young and Kure It Cancer Research Board members participating include Chairman Todd Perry, Drew Hoeven, Julia Alai, Charles Byerly, and Paul McDonald. Helping with the event are Women’s Guild members Brooke Siecke, Kerri Hatfield and Beth Hoss.

Kure It, Inc. is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing funding for translational research projects focused on kidney cancer and other underfunded cancers. The funds raised through Kure It directly support groundbreaking research at leading cancer centers.

Founded by Barry Hoeven in 2007 after his diagnosis with kidney cancer, Kure It expanded to support all underfunded cancers when the vast disconnect between the number of people afflicted with cancer and the amount of funding available for research became apparent.

To date, Kure It has raised more than $10 million for cancer research and holds strong to the belief, “Together We Can Eradicate Cancer.” Visit www.KureIt.org for more information.