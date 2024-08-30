Labor Day Weekend Dining and Music

Share this:

If you’re sticking close to home this Labor Day weekend, several local restaurants are offering live music and delicious dining experiences.

Las Brisas

Las Brisas in Laguna Beach will be extending its popular weekend brunch to be available on Monday, Sept. 2–Labor Day.

For $52, guests can enjoy a four-course prix-fixe menu. Las Brisas’ brunch menu is inspired by the traditional authentic cooking found throughout Mexico, with dishes like Steak and Lobster Enchiladas, Suadero Baked Eggs, and OC’s favorite Chilaquiles will be enjoyed while taking in one of the best views of the Pacific Ocean in Lagina Beach. A bonus to this end-of-summer brunch is the option to add bottomless mimosas and bloody Marys for an additional $25 per person.

Visit www.lasbrisaslagunabeach.com.

Bayside Restaurant:

Kick off Labor Day Weekend in style with live music at Bayside in Newport Beach. Orange County’s jazz pianist extraordinaire, Ron Kobayashi, will be performing on Friday, Aug. 30 from 8 to 10 p.m. with Grammy nominated musician Sal Cracchiolo of Tower of Power fame. Cracchiolo has also played with Poncho Sanchez, Tito Puente, Celia Cruz, Dizzy Gillespie, Tom Jones, Brian Setzer, Michael Bolton and many other noted musicians.

Kobayashi and Cracchiolo will play in Bayside Restaurant’s piano lounge. The music will be perfectly paired with Bayside’s fabulous dinner and bar menu, with an award-winning wine list and fabulous cocktails to match. Book your table at www.baysiderestaurant.com or by calling (949) 721-1222.

Bistango Restaurant:

Bayside’s sister restaurant, Bistango, also has live music on Friday, Aug. 30 from 6 to 10 p.m. courtesy of Bisouswing,. The French Gypsy Jazz quartet founder is Marseille-born, and grew up playing jazz manouche with her family. and always loved singing French classics.

Featuring exquisite vocals, fabulous drums and guitar and bass, this quartet shares French history and the classics with the Bistango audience. The music adds the perfect vibe to Bistango’s brand of New American and French-inspired cuisine, and an extensive, award-winning wine list. To book your table, visit www.Bistango.com or call (959) 752-5222.

Press & Moka Coffeehouse

Across the street from Bistango is Press & Moka, which celebrates Labor Day Weekend on Saturday, Aug. 31 with guitarist and singer Chris Gonzales. He plays an outdoor acoustic set featuring folk, rock, and country cover songs starting at 11 a.m. While he plays, the Press & Moka team will be busy preparing the European-style casual coffee shop’s food and drink menu, with its specialty coffees featuring coffee from Caffè Vergnano, Italy’s oldest roastery (established in 1882), as well as grab-and-go European specialties with imported meats and cheeses. For more information visit www.pressandmoka.com or call (949) 852-8222.