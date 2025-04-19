Samueli Foundation of Newport Beach Funds $15 Million to Assist OC Nonprofits

Newport Beach-based Samueli Foundation, in collaboration with the Orange County Community Foundation, has released the first-of-its-kind Orange County Nonprofit Needs Assessment Report to yield data that helps guide philanthropic giving to where it is most needed.

This report, conducted in partnership with Charitable Ventures and the University of California, Irvine, is informed by novel research and the insights of 607 Orange County nonprofit leaders obtained through a comprehensive survey, 13 focus groups and a Town Hall. It identifies data defining both the strengths and organizational capacity needs of local nonprofits that, if bolstered and addressed, could support the long-term sustainability of critical social sector services in Orange County.

Soaring costs of living and financial instability are placing immense pressure on Orange County residents, increasing their reliance on the nonprofit sector for essential support. However, social sector organizations are struggling to keep pace with the rising demand due to persistent resource constraints and structural challenges.

The Orange County Nonprofit Needs Assessment offers an internal perspective—capturing the realities nonprofits face firsthand—rather than an external analysis. By examining critical barriers such as an inability to pay living wages, professional development limitations, skills gaps and operational challenges, the report highlights the systemic factors preventing nonprofits from functioning at the level required to meet and get ahead of our communities’ growing needs.

“Intuition is not enough when you are investing upwards of $100 million a year,” said Lindsey Spindle, president of Samueli Family Philanthropies. “We need the most comprehensive data and evidence from which we can be astute, informed investors in community betterment. Thanks to the nonprofit leaders who engaged with the research team, this report provides an unvarnished look at the current needs of the nonprofit sector. It challenges our assumptions as a philanthropic funder. We intend to use the data-driven insights from this report to further transform our annual and longer-term giving, and we hope other philanthropists find the report useful in examining their giving practices.”

Key Findings from the Nonprofit Needs Assessment

Nonprofits face severe staffing limitations, which directly impact their ability to achieve long-term impact. Many operate with starved teams, requiring employees to take on multiple roles. Nonprofits aren’t operating this way because it’s an efficient or strategic choice; they simply don’t have the resources to staff appropriately. They are overextended, often relying on underpaid, overburdened employees to meet increasing community needs.

Many nonprofits report struggling with outdated infrastructure and financial instability; challenges related to accessibility and affordability of necessary technologies; availability of developmental resources and barriers to expansion. Some nonprofits have no cash reserves, and half said they do not have access to lines of credit or loans.

Collaboration can improve service delivery, increase efficiency and strengthen community impact. While many organizations see collaboration as a powerful tool, significant barriers prevent deeper, more sustained partnerships.

Effective collaboration requires leadership commitment, dedicated staff time and structured coordination, but many nonprofits struggle to secure such resources Opportunities for collaboration are limited due to competitive funding, which leads to a “scarcity mindset.”

Restrictive funding practices, such as short-term, project-specific grants, limit opportunities to build essential infrastructure and long-term planning.

“The data is clear: restricted funding significantly limits nonprofit organizations’ ability to deliver on their missions over time,” said Shelley Hoss, CEO of Orange County Community Foundation. “Nonprofit leaders are the experts on where resources are best deployed in service of their missions. This report is a clear call for philanthropists and institutional funders to reevaluate our funding strategies, including a focus on multi-year grants and general operating support.”

Samueli Foundation Funds $15 Million to Address Nonprofit Needs

To immediately address some of the findings emerging from this assessment, the Samueli Foundation is committing $15 million toward the following new initiatives:

Leadership Development: A $5 million, five-year investment in the Leading for Impact and Leadership Accelerator program, providing scholarship-supported access to strategic coaching, leadership development and peer-learning opportunities for 100 nonprofit executive teams. Through a mix of classroom workshops, team-led projects and executive coaching, LFI equips leaders with the skills and tools to strengthen their organizations, drive long-term sustainability and increase their community impact. Participating organizations contribute a portion of the program cost, ensuring shared investment in their growth and success.

Capital Funding: A $5 million annual Build OC Fund to support nonprofit capital projects, consisting of grants up to $1 million.

Hard-to-Fund Needs: The Breakaway Fund is a $5 million annual grantmaking initiative designed to remove financial barriers for nonprofits seeking to invest in critical yet traditionally underfunded areas. This fund provides flexible, accessible funding for organizations to pilot new, innovative ideas, upgrade essential infrastructure and technology, strengthen leadership capacity and retain key staff. The Breakaway Fund is structured to be responsive, low-barrier, and inclusive, ensuring that both emerging and established nonprofits have the resources needed to scale their impact without the constraints of conventional funding models.

The Build OC Fund and Breakaway Fund will officially launch on May 1 via the Samueli Foundation website. The first cohort of LFI participants is already registered for work beginning in September.

“Thanks to Henry and Susan’s response to our findings, this fresh, easy-to-access infusion of funding will allow nonprofits to more immediately address operational obstacles,” said Spindle. “We plan to learn from the launch of these new funds and potentially expand on them over time based on how the community responds to them.”

For more information and to download the Orange County Nonprofit Needs Assessment Report, please visit https://www.samueli.org/our-philanthropic-approach/ocnonprofit-needs-assessment.

About Samueli Foundation

The Samueli Foundation’s mission is to make Orange County, California a vibrant mosaic of community well-being. We support and unite catalytic forces whose innovations yield a high quality of life for everyone.

The Samueli Foundation works closely with the constellation of Samueli family-backed for-profit and non-for-profit organizations to ensure that giving back to the community is central to everything they do; these include the Anaheim Ducks Foundation, the San Diego Gulls Foundation, the Irvine Ice Foundation, The Rinks Foundation, and OC Sports & Entertainment which oversees the Family’s sports and entertainment assets including the Anaheim Ducks, the San Diego Gulls, and the Honda Center.

In 2023, ocV!BE — a 100 acre mixed used real estate development project surrounding the Honda Center in Anaheim – broke ground. With this new transformational investment in Anaheim, the Samueli Family is deepening its commitment to civic transformation in Orange County.

Over the last 25 years the Samueli Family, through its various entities, has contributed over $1 billion in charitable grants.