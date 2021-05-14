Landsea Homes Adds Homebuilding Veteran to So Cal Division

Share this:

Newport Beach-based Landsea Homes Corporation, a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that Patrick Higgins has been hired as Vice President, Sales and Marketing for the company’s Southern California Division. Higgins has more than 25 years of experience in the homebuilding industry.

“We are very pleased to welcome Patrick to our Southern California team,” said Tom Baine, Southern California Division President, Landsea Homes. “His depth of market knowledge and longtime experience in the homebuilding industry will be valuable in both our current and future community building plans across Southern California.”

Higgins joins Landsea Homes after serving as the Director of Sales for Lennar, where he oversaw sales operations for all residential projects. Previously, he spent time at Taylor Morrison Homes and Meritage Homes, working in many aspects of new home sales and marketing.

“Landsea Homes is one of the most highly-regarded and innovative national homebuilders, and I’m very excited for the opportunity to lead the sales and marketing efforts for the Southern California market,” said Higgins. “Landsea delivers homes that are exceptionally built at attainable price points, and resonate well with new homebuyers. I’m looking forward to helping Tom continue on a path of great growth in this market.”

Landsea Homes recently announced that it plans to build 65 homes for a new community called Nolin in Anaheim. Landsea Homes also recently closed on 132 new homesites in San Juan Capistrano, located within walking distance to the city’s historic district.

