Newport Chamber CEO Says OC is Nearing Yellow Tier

On Tuesday, May 11, Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Steve Rosansky released a video sent to Chamber members and other businesses and community members to announce that Orange County’s coronavirus statistics were now in the less restrictive Yellow Tier in California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, and the county could officially earn the Yellow Tier designation the week of May 17.

“The weekly coronavirus indicators have been released, and there’s very good news! All three Orange County indicators have dropped significantly, and for the very first time during the pandemic, they are all now in the Yellow zone,” said Rosansky in the video.

According to Rosansky, the adjusted case rate, which up until now has been the holdout, has dropped to 1.8 cases per 100,000. The positivity percentage is at 1 percent. The health equity metric dropped to 1.2 percent.

“If all three indicators remain in the Yellow zone until Tuesday, May18, Orange County will officially enter the yellow tier under California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy” explained Rosansky.

Rosansky noted that “for some businesses, the transition to the Yellow tier will not mean much, as they are already fully operational. But for the rest, the Yellow tier is less restrictive, and will allow business activity to return to a more normal level. The Yellow tier is the lowest possible tier under the Blueprint for a Safer Economy. Any further reduction on business activity will need to wait until the middle of June, when Gov. Newsom has stated that the remaining restrictions will be lifted.”

Rosansky closed his video remarks by stating “get vaccinated, and be safe.”

