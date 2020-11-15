Landsea Homes Launches Interactive Virtual Experience

Share this:

Landsea Homes, a Newport Beach-based homebuilder, has launched a new High Performance Homes interactive experience. The new program allows homebuyers to visualize and virtually experience every element and feature of the HPH program, from home automation to sustainability and energy savings.

“Long before our homes are built, forward thinking goes into every design detail,” said Peter Beucke, vice president of sustainability and innovation at Landsea Homes, in a press release. “As a leader in the industry, our homes are designed to the highest standard, and we want our buyers to be able to experience that advantage before they even set foot in their new home. With the new HPH interactive experience, we’re giving buyers an elevated and innovative virtual glimpse into how much healthier, safer and more comfortable their home will be.”

According to Landsea, their High Performance Homes are supported by a partnership with Apple and utilize the Apple HomeKit environment to operate all home automation features from one mobile application. The smart home automation features include an Apple TV media manager device, MeshNet wireless internet throughout the home, entry door locks, thermostat control, garage door opener control, light dimmer switches, doorbell camera pre-wire and high-touch customer service with an individualized white glove training session.

Landsea Homes includes various features that contribute to healthy living, including appliances that reduce energy waste and tankless water heaters that generate hot water in a faster timeframe. The use of environmentally-conscious building materials and the implementation of waste-reduction programs help lessen the impact on the planet.

For more information and a demo of the interactive experience, visit https://landseahomes.com/hph.

Landsea Homes designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation’s most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, northern California and southern California.

Landsea Homes has announced plans to merge with LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LFAC), which would make Landsea a public company in the fourth quarter of 2020.