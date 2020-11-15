Shelter Success Story: Maggie Mae

Share this:

Maggie Mae, a two-year old black lab, was abandoned in Newport Beach in February 2019. Maggie had had lost the use of her back legs, likely due to a back injury, but still had the spirit of a puppy.

She happily chased balls and retrieved stuffed toys all the while dragging her hindquarters behind on the floor.

Finding Maggie an appropriate adoptive home presented a challenge, but Newport Beach Animal Shelter staff were determined. They borrowed a cart with wheels to support Maggie’s weight and off she went, enthusiastically dragging her human companion along on her first outing!

Soon after, Maggie was fitted with a custom cart purchased by Friends of Newport Beach Animal Shelter and she was ready for a new home.

Maggie’s story attracted quite a bit of media attention, and soon a family who provides services to handicapped children requested an adoption.

Maggie sets a great example of one who has overcome a physical obstacle to live a happy, full life that includes ample loving care in her new, forever home.

For more information about supporting lost and abandoned animals and the Friends of the Newport Beach Animal Shelter, go to www.fonbas.org.