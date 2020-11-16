Louie Anderson, Movies, Yoga Live at Segerstrom Center’s Argyros Plaza

Share this:

The lights may have dimmed at Segerstrom Center due to pandemic-caused cancellations of live performances, but there’s now light at the end of the tunnel—make that the plaza.

The arts – and yoga – are coming alive at Segerstrom Center’s Julianne and George Argyros Plaza starting this week and continuing into Thanksgiving week.

Nov. 18: Wellness Wednesday – Yoga and Live Music

Join a Hatha Flow Yoga Class with Soundscapes on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza for only $10. Build strength, balance and stamina in your body and mind. Discover the balance between flowing movements and stillness accompanied by sounds and vibrations on the singing bowls, gong and drum.

Have fun, honor your body, and work at your own pace in this wellness class led by Stacey & Ernie Schuerman, owners of SunSpark Yoga in Old Towne Orange. They love to share their passion for yoga, mindfulness & community.

Stacey, E-RYT 500, guides a playful, breath-and-alignment focused Hatha Flow as well as powerful Yoga Nidra Meditation. Ernie is an RYT-200 and artist whose musical background has brought him to lead Sound Meditations. Teaching together for over 8 years, their synergistic bond creates a conduit for all seeking to explore the inner self. For more information about Stacey ad Ernie and Sunspark Yoga, visit www.sunsparkyoga.com.

Safety Precautions: Masks must be worn by all participants upon check-in and until they arrive to their assigned spots. Yoga mats are encouraged but will not be provided by the Center, participants should bring their own mat. Each spot will be eight feet from the neighboring participants. Instructors will be on-stage and will not provide tactile cuing. Contactless check-in will include a touchless thermometer temperature check and hand sanitizer stations will be accessible throughout the Plaza. Participants are encouraged to arrive early to set up

You must purchase a ticket to this event to participate. Sales end at 2 p.m. on Nov. 18. Tickets can be purchased at www.SCFTA.org.

Movie Nights on the Plaza

Outdoor movies return to the Argyros Plaza November 20 and 21. Bring your beach chairs, blankets and favorite refreshments to enjoy classic films under the stars! The movies start at 6:30 p.m.; entrance to the seating areas begins at 5:30 p.m. Seating for movies is in safely distanced “pods” which can accommodate up to six viewers. The price per pod is just $30. Tickets to the film screenings are available by phone only. To order, call the Center box office at (714) 556-2787 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Friday, Nov. 20: Mary Poppins

Everyone’s favorite nanny flies in to make things spit-spot with music and merriment as the Disney classic Mary Poppins comes to the Center for an outdoor showing under the stars. Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke star in this beloved movie musical that features such hits as “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” “A Spoonful of Sugar,” “Let’s Go Fly A Kite” and more.

Saturday, Nov. 21: Sister Act

Whoopi Goldberg stars as a lounge singer forced to join a convent after being placed in the witness protection program in the hilarious and tune-filled musical comedy Sister Act. This 1992 hit also features Maggie Smith, Kathy Najimy, Mary Wickes and Harvey Keitel.

The following safety precautions will be in place for movie events:

Masks must be worn by all guests upon check-in and until they arrive to their assigned viewing areas. Each viewing area will be separated by eight feet of space from neighboring viewing areas. Contactless check-in will include a touchless thermometer temperature check, and hand sanitizer stations will be accessible throughout the Plaza. Moviegoers should plan to bring their own folding chairs, blankets and refreshments as these will not be provided by the Center. Due to space and sightline limitations, tables, barbecues and food preparation will not be permitted on the Plaza.

Closed captioning will be included at all movie showings.

Friday, Nov. 27 at 4 and 7 p.m.: Louie Anderson

Iconic comedian Louie Anderson is a three¬-time Emmy Award winner and one of the country’s most recognized and adored comics. Named by Comedy Central as “One of 100 Greatest Stand-Up Comedians of All Time,” Anderson’s career has spanned more than 30 years. In addition to his live comedy performances, Anderson is a best selling author and has starred on television in his own standup specials, sitcoms (“Basket,” “Grace Under Fire”) and produced and starred in the award-winning animated show, “Life With Louie.” He continues to perform to standing-room-only crowds wherever he goes, delivering his inimitable brand of humor and warmth to his fans. These performances on the Center’s Argyros Plaza mark Louie Anderson’s Segerstrom Center debut.

Louie’s special guest, award-winning comedian Josh Florhaug, opens the show.

Tickets to this performance are available by phone only. To order, call (714) 556-2787 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The ticket price for this show is $240 for one socially-distanced viewing area (or “pod”), which includes up to six seats. Only you and those attending with you will be seated in your assigned pod. After purchasing your pod, please let the box office know the number of guests attending with The Center can provide chairs in your pod for each attendee. They will contact you 48 hours in advance of the performance to confirm the number of seats needed for your pod.

Please note the following safety precautions will be in place for this event:

Masks must be worn by all guests upon check-in and until they arrive to their assigned viewing areas. Each viewing area will be separated by eight feet of space from neighboring viewing areas. Contactless check-in will include a touchless thermometer temperature check, and hand sanitizer stations will be accessible throughout the Plaza. It may be chilly on the Plaza, so attendees should plan to dress accordingly. Food and beverages will not be available for purchase at the event, so attendees are welcome to bring their own refreshments to the show. Due to space and sightline limitations, tables, barbecues and food preparation will not be permitted on the Plaza. No outside alcohol is permitted.

Visit www.SCFTA.org for more information.