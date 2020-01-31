Last Chance to Vote in Sculpture Poll

Share this:

This is the last week for members of the public to vote in the online poll for the next phase of sculptures at the Civic Center Park.

The city of Newport Beach and the Arts Commission have invited public feedback regarding the selection of artwork for Phase V of the sculpture exhibition in Civic Center Park. The online poll closes on Feb. 7.

“This poll allows members of the community and any other art lovers the opportunity to vote for the piece they would most like to see exhibited,” the Jan. 21 announcement of the poll reads.

Members of the public may vote for up to three favorite works among those submitted. Individuals may only cast their votes once.

Up to 10 artworks will be chosen from the recent submissions and showcased for two years in the park. Officials plan to install the selected sculptures in May. They will be placed until June 2022.

The result of the public vote will be taken into consideration by the judging panel.

The 14-acre Civic Center Park was designed by landscape architect Peter Walker with designated areas for public art, officials explain in announcement.

“This is a unique opportunity to display artworks in a serene, ocean-view setting that attracts Newport Beach residents as well as tourists from around the world,” the message reads. “The prior four phases of this exhibition have delighted and enriched visitors with the works of world-class artists both local and international.”

Voting is online only at sparkoc.com/nb_sculpture_poll