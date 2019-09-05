Lego Donation Drive at Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store

Share this:

Have a hankering for tasty pizza? Feeling charitable? Want to donate toward a good cause? Head to Sgt. Pepperoni’s for an answer to all three.

During the month of September, Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store in Newport Beach will be collecting new, unused Lego kits for Julian’s Lego Corner, a fundraiser that provides Legos for patients of Children’s Hospital of Orange County.

The promotion is inspired by Julian Dunn, a local boy who attended Mariners Christian and Mariners Elementary schools.

His lengthy journey through cancer treatment was made more endurable by building Legos. In his memory, Julian’s Lego Corner was established at CHOC so other patients undergoing long hospital stays and difficult treatment can enjoy the creative and time-consuming process of brick-building.

“We’re honored to support Julian’s Lego Corner at CHOC,” said Sgt. Pepperoni’s managing partner Trevor Kotchek. “Childhood is an important time that should be spent learning, growing, and having fun. Knowing we have the ability to help inject some of that into the lives of CHOC patients through Julian’s Lego Corner is a rewarding feeling.”

It also coincides with Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

In addition to collecting Lego kits, all profits from the sale of “Sweet Things” desserts and the pizzeria’s September pie of the month will support the fundraiser. Sgt. Pepperoni’s September pie is a quattro formaggi comprised of fontina, provolone, gouda, and mozzarella cheeses on its famous New York-style crust.

Finally, Sgt. Pepperoni’s will host a benefit night for JLC on Tuesday from 5 to 10 p.m., during which 100 percent of all sales will be donated. Sgt. Pepperoni’s staff has a goal of raising $10,000 throughout the month.

Lego kits can be for all ages including teens, however, hospital infection control policy requires that they be new. Tax-deductible checks/gifts can also be made directly to CHOC online at choc.org. Be sure to specify they are for Julian’s Lego Fund via the Sgt. Pepperoni’s promotion.

Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store is located at 2300 S.E. Bristol St.

For more information, call (949) 852-9500 or visit sgtpepps.com and choc.org/programs-services/child-life/julians-lego-corner/