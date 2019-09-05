Disaster Preparedness, Green Expos to Take Over Civic Green

Share this:

The Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce and city of Newport Beach will co-host the Green on the Green and 11th annual Disaster Preparedness expos Saturday at the Newport Beach Civic Center.

On the emergency preparedness side, attendees will learn how to prepare their family for an unexpected disaster, details about the Community Emergency Response Team, build a disaster supply kit, and hands-on CPR instruction.

Those interested in environmental sustainability can discover local businesses and organizations showcasing green practices, innovation, products, and education. There will also be free electronic waste recycling and document shredding. A petting zoo and new electric vehicles will be on display.

These dual free events will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Civic Green and the library courtyard.

For more information, call (949) 729-4400 or visit newportbeach.com.