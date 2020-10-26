Letter to the Editor: A Tenacious Representative

Share this:

In 2018 Orange County was graced with the election of several new dynamic representatives to stand up for us in Sacramento and Washington: Katie Porter, Harley Rouda, Cottie Petrie-Norris and now in 2020 we have the opportunity to add Dave Min to that dynamic group.

All these representatives are looking toward the future, trying to solve people-oriented problems, bringing energy to an area that had been stagnating under the weight of a one party system with an overly familiar script of no taxes, and anti-government rhetoric.

Among these rising new stars, is Assembly Member Cottie Petrie-Norris, who has been representing the 74th California Assembly District for two years. I was so impressed with what Cottie has accomplished in just two years, that I and a close friend hosted a Meet ‘n Greet for her at my West Newport Beach home.

One focus of Cottie has been to champion policies to expand access to healthcare and improve health outcomes for patients. She is backed by nurses because of her fight to secure critical supplies of personal protective equipment for hospitals in Orange County.

Cottie also focuses on the science of climate change, working on legislation that protects our coast from rising sea level, and helps keep our coastlines clean. She supports clean air quality regulations and has worked to support habitat restoration projects and improve public access to coastal resources.

She is extremely well-liked by her constituents; her excellent people skills combined with her ability to tackle so many issues is extraordinary. She is tenacious in working on the problems that plague her district.

Dorothy Kraus / Newport Beach