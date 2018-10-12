Previous Story
Letter to the Editor: Eating from Public Troughs
Incumbent Newport Beach City Councilperson Scott Peotter stated his number one concern for the City’s future is the unfunded pension liabilities the previous City Council encumbered us with. I cannot disagree with him on that matter.
However, he currently draws paychecks from the Orange County Mosquito and Vector Control District, the Orange County Sanitation District, the San Joaquin Hills Transportation Corridor Agency as well as the City of Newport Beach. Reportedly, he is the president of a company in Irvine.
If re-elected, he too will qualify for a pension from the City of Newport Beach. How many public troughs does he want to eat from?
Rather than seeking a solution, he wants to add to the problem.
Clay Wells
Balboa