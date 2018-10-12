Quantcast
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter to the Editor: Eating from Public Troughs

Posted On 12 Oct 2018
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share this:

Incumbent Newport Beach City Councilperson Scott Peotter stated his number one concern for the City’s future is the unfunded pension liabilities the previous City Council encumbered us with. I cannot disagree with him on that matter.

However, he currently draws paychecks from the Orange County Mosquito and Vector Control District, the Orange County Sanitation District, the San Joaquin Hills Transportation Corridor Agency as well as the City of Newport Beach. Reportedly, he is the president of a company in Irvine.

If re-elected, he too will qualify for a pension from the City of Newport Beach. How many public troughs does he want to eat from?

Rather than seeking a solution, he wants to add to the problem.

 

Clay Wells

Balboa

Share this:
About the Author

Related Posts

0

Officials Warn of Coyote Activity

Posted On 13 Oct 2018
, By
0

Harbormaster: Year in Review

Posted On 12 Oct 2018
, By
0

Changes to Harbor Speed Limit Rules, Department Staffing

Posted On 12 Oct 2018
, By
0

OCDA Candidates Speak Up on Issues, Differences

Posted On 12 Oct 2018
, By

Leave a Reply

*

 



Join the Local's List





Copyright 2017 Firebrand Media LLC | Newport Beach Independent Newspaper | All Rights Reserved.