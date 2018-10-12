Previous Story
Letter to the Editor: Vote for Independent Council Candidates
Posted On 12 Oct 2018
This November I urge fellow Newporters to vote for candidates who respect the views of residents, who have strong community ties, and are independent thinkers.
Four years ago, many of us were misled into voting in a slate of ideologues (Team Newport) whose actions have favored developers, abused campaign finance rules, and failed to deliver the budgetary constraints they promised.
Three candidates, Joy Brenner, Tim Stoaks and Roy Englebrecht, deserve our votes. These individuals are not beholden to special interests. They approach government service motivated by the simple desire to improve the quality of life for all Newport residents.
Marie Kontos
Newport Beach