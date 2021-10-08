Letter to the Editor: Electing Our Mayor Cannot Happen

Share this:

I am opposed to Councilman Will O’Neill’s initiative to elect our mayor in Newport Beach.

Newport Beach voters approved a term limit of eight years for council persons, including the mayor, for a very good reason. Councilman O’Neill’s initiative would allow a council person who has served his eight years to then run for mayor, where he could potentially also serve two terms, i.e., another eight years!

This cannot happen. “Team Newport” has been trying to arrange things to facilitate long term control without the messy consent of opposing voters.

STOP THIS!

Geri Ferguson / Newport Beach