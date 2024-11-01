Letter to the Editor: Enthusiastic Support for Philip Stemler

Share this:

As both a mother and a Corona del Mar HS graduate myself, I’m enthusiastically supporting Philip Stemler for Newport-Mesa School Board in Trustee Area 3. His unique perspective as a prosecutor, alumnus, and father of two district students gives him exceptional insight into what our schools truly need.

The reality of our district’s academic performance demands attention: Newport Mesa should be a leader in meeting state English and math standards but various numbers provided by the district say otherwise.

Our children face unique social issues that often interfere with what they are there to do…learn. As a father watching his own children navigate these challenges, Philip refuses to accept these statistics as “good enough.” His vision is clear: return to classical education fundamentals, keep politics out of our classrooms, and focus on academic excellence that will genuinely prepare our students for their futures.

Our school board needs more than someone who can attend fundraisers and flag decks. It requires a leader with real expertise in oversight and accountability. Philip brings both the perspective of a concerned father and the professional experience of a public corruption prosecutor – exactly the skills needed to manage our district’s $400 million budget and policies. He understands that parents must be fully informed partners in their children’s education, and his career has been built on ensuring transparency in public institutions.

What sets Philip apart is this rare combination of personal investment and professional expertise. As we face important decisions about our children’s education, we need a school board member who brings real-world experience in fiscal responsibility, policy oversight, and unwavering commitment to high quality education and parental involvement.

Please join me in voting for Philip Stemler for Newport-Mesa School Board in Trustee Area 3!

Jennifer Simpson / Newport Beach