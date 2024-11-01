Letter to the Editor: Support Philip Stemler for Newport-Mesa School Board

Share this:

I am writing to support Philip Stemler for Newport-Mesa School Board in Trustee Area 3.

I go back a long way with Philip, growing up with him in Newport Beach and attending Corona del Mar HS together. His priorities of empowering families and academic excellence makes him the right candidate for this position.

Philip’s focus on academics goes back to when we were students together. He was a hard worker and very driven, and this has carried over to his professional career as a prosecutor. I was pleased to learn that Philip was running for School Board because he will bring the same drive to making our schools the best they can be.

Additionally, I know that when Philip talks about the need for schools to be fully transparent with parents about their children, he is speaking from personal experience as a student and parent himself. Philip’s family was deeply involved in his education—this is the formula for success in our community and beyond. I know Philip has the right temperament, background, and values to make a positive difference in our community.

Please join me in supporting Philip Stemler for Newport-Mesa School Board in Trustee Area 3!

Miles Yourman / Newport Beach native and resident